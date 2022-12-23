Larsen signs with Cal State East Bay

Alexis Larsen took the next step in her golf journey Wednesday by signing with the NCAA Division II

program at California State University East Bay in Hayward.

Those attending included her parents Mike and Kim Larsen, Sisters Kylie and Makaila, boyfriend Nate Vierra, teammate Makayla Kearney, head Coach Bob “Skip” Freschi, and Assistant Coach David Knox.

The 2020 Will C. Wood graduate, who started playing golf only seven years ago by going out with her dad, probably thought she would already be playing for a four-year university by now after two seasons with Napa Valley College.

The COVID-19 Pandemic messed up that plan for Larsen and the Storm’s other two sophomores — fellow Vacaville Resident and Vanden grad Makayla Kearney, and Vallejo Resident and Buckingham Charter product Shireen Pervez.

“These sophomores are the COVID group,” Freschi said in his speech. “When we first started practicing after high school graduation in 2020, we were right in the middle of (the pandemic). But these two, Makayla and Alexis, didn’t stop. They were grinding, working on their games, getting ready for a fall season that never happened.

“They were bummed and I tried to stay as positive as I could during those times, saying that ‘It’s OK because we’re not quite ready to compete in the Big 8 (Conference) this fall season right now. So it’s going to be fine. We’ve just got to grind on our games to get better and do what it takes to play here (for NVC) and worry about the four-year later.”

Larsen didn’t seem worried about anything last season, when she qualified individually for the state tournament and finished 18th with rounds of 81 and 83 at Cypress Ridge Golf Course in Arroyo Grande.

She led the Storm in most tournaments this season, especially when they placed fifth in the Oct. 9-10 North/South Invitational four hours down the coast at Morro Bay Golf Course. Larsen’s 1-under-par 71 in the second round, which included three birdies and just 28 putts, was the lowest round of the tournament.

In the NorCal tournament at Dragonfly Golf Club in Madera in early November, Pervez had an 81, Larsen an 82 and Kearney an 88 as the Storm qualified for their program’s first-ever state tournament as a team with a third-place finish.

A week later, in her return to the state tournament, Larsen tied for 12th with rounds of 86 and 82 for a 168 total in leading NVC to an impressive fifth-place finish.

Pervez tied for 20th (at 86-85—171), freshman Melanie Raymundo tied for 23rd (83-89—172), Kearney was 38th (91-91—182), freshman Mya Brooks (92-99—191) tied for 44th and freshman Desiree Berdiago (102-98—200) was 51st.

Larsen had pretty much mastered community college golf and was ready for her next challenge.

“Alexis and I have had many conversations about how to compete and to ‘do it now, do it this fall.’ She was top 10 in 2021, so I said ‘You’ve got to be in the top 3, and this is what you’ve got to work on and you’ve got to do it outside of our practice time, playing with your father, Mike, and playing as much as you can,” Freschi said. “Cal State East Bay was one of the top three programs she wanted to transfer to and she grinded and worked for it. She got herself to be a really good golfer and she came in top two in our conference and therefore that’s why we’re here. I’m extremely proud of her.”

Larsen set such a good example that she inspired Freschi’s team motto: WWAD

“When we’re in the heat of the battle,” the Coach said, “I would ask one of our Golfers ‘What Would Alexis Do?’ That’s the leader, the role model, the person she is, and she led us during a beautiful season.”

Knox worked with the sophomore in the spring.

“They always showed up, almost always, with a smile on their face ready to go,” Knox said. “There were a couple of bad-weather days and the smiles were fewer, but that’s the grind, that’s the work you do in the offseason to get ready for competition.”

She’ll be “on season” in the spring at Cal State East Bay, which begins its 2023 season Feb. 20. So far she’s met only head Coach Alan Sue, who enters his 23rd season there and 18th as head Coach of the Pioneers’ men’s and Women’s golf programs.

“I’ve enjoyed every conversation that I’ve had with him and I’m very fortunate to be able to work with him,” she said. “He’s been there for over 20 years, so I know he loves it. To be able to work with that kind of commitment that the Coach has, I really look forward to it and I look forward to meeting the other girls, as well.”

She credits Freschi and Knox with keeping the bar set high.

“Coach David and Coach Skip coached us really hard to get to that point,” she said. “For all of us to be able to get there and accomplish that, I know we were all very proud of ourselves. To finish as a top team is a great accomplishment and we’re all super excited.”

Freschi, who was the head coach of the NVC baseball program for 15 years before taking the men’s and women’s golf helm in 2017, was a calming presence for Larsen.

When Larsen was asked how she gets through the valleys in between her great rounds, Freschi interjected from the back of the room, “She texts me ‘SOS.'”

“Skip has always been there during my low points, so that’s been one of the huge helps,” Larsen said, “having Skip there by my side to help Coach me through those difficult shots that I don’t really know the answer to myself just yet. Also, to look past the difficulties of it and kind of go back to the basics.

Leading up to those two big tournaments (NorCals and state) and during them, there was a lot of pressure. Just being able to keep my head on straight and stay focused was one of the main things that I was trying to do. That was one of Skip’s main focuses, trying to make us believe that we were better than what we saw in the moment.”

Kearney, who hopes to continue her golf at a four-year school in the Northwest, was asked what she thought drove Larsen.

“Her motivation and her wanting to go out there and play and wanting to get better. I saw it every day when we were at practice being alongside her these last few years,” Kearney said. “Lexi’s always driven. What would Lexi do? That’s absolutely what I would always think. We look at Lexi and we’re just like ‘OK, we can just start with that, Let’s look at what Lexi does and learn off that.’”

As for her parents’ roles in her golf, Kim defers all golf questions to Mike.

“My mom’s just there to listen when I have something to complain about,” Alexis said.

Mom did vouch for her daughter’s work ethic.

“She’s a hard worker,” Kim said. “She’s always been a really hard worker all through school, a straight-A student, taking hard courses.”

Said Mike, “When she started playing golf, she instantly had a great golf swing. It was meant to be. She worked so hard. I’m so proud, it makes me tear up a little bit, but she definitely deserves this. She’s that kind of worker.

“She’s on her laptop till Midnight doing homework and grinding through Saturdays and Sundays doing homework. It’s not a 40-hours-a-week thing being a student-athlete. It’s more like a 70-hour deal. You don’t have a day off. You just work. It’s a big commitment and it just shows the kind of drive she has.”

Mike said she has the temperament to be successful at the game, which she hopes to take as far as she can.

“I’ve only seen her physically upset on the golf course one time and that was at one of the (conference) tournaments last year,” Dad recalled. “She was playing really well up until the dogleg par-4 and went bunker to bunker to bunker (with errant shots). She slammed a club down on top of her bag and I think Skip’s eyes were this big.

“He looked at me and I looked at him and made a beeline right for her and said ‘Hey, what are we doing here?’ Then I think she went to the next tee and wanted to hit driver on a par-3 and I think Skip talked her off the ledge. It was nice to see the Coach handle the situation and be able to calm her down.”

Asked what drives her to work so hard at golf, Larsen feels she was born to do it.

“I feel like I’ve always had a special connection to golf,” she said. “Before golf, I played softball and I wasn’t really loving it. When I started playing golf, I wanted to be out there, I wanted to get better and I just wanted to play more. That’s what drives me. It’s something I love to do. I get to be outside, I get to enjoy fresh air and it challenges me mentally and physically. It keeps me on my toes.

“I’ve always been a hard worker, so that’s kind of why I like golf, too. Golf comes with a lot of hard work. It makes my load a little bit heavier, but I like it.”