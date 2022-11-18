Larry Johnson Gets Specific On How He Would Dominate in Today’s NBA

Larry Johnson’s NBA career was full of “what ifs.” What if he and Alonzo Mourning had just sat down and worked things out? What if he hadn’t been traded to the New York Knicks? And, of course, what if he hadn’t hurt his back?

Following a highly successful two-year run at UNLV, where he won a national Championship and was a two-time Big West Player of the Year and a two-time Consensus First-Team All-American, Johnson was taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1991 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets.

