Larry Gawronski is retiring as leader of Topeka Performing Arts Center

Larry Gawronski described his leadership role as the executive director at the Topeka Performing Arts Center as exemplary.

Whether it was making an impact on performers, donors, or concert attendees, he said he had to “create a family” environment for all, one that would be commendable.

“What makes my heart Rush is when someone has their TPAC moment,” Gawronski said, describing that a “TPAC moment” is when someone feels a Sudden urge of memorable, and possibly the most Honorable Joy after seeing a show.

“They come to a show, and they expect to see a good show, but then something happens, and it’s over the top to them,” he said, “whether they got to meet an artist, or a child Witnesses a magic trick played to them by one of the performers on a Broadway show. So, when I see that, I say — ‘That’s it! That’s that person’s TPAC moment!’ That’s what this building is about, it’s about moment and memories.”

Gawronski announced his retirement Wednesday, effective at the end of December, to TPAC’s board of trustee members.

‘Retirement is the best chapter in my life’

“Retirement is the best chapter in my life, and it’s time to spend this chapter with my wife and family,” Gawronski said.

Joan Wagnon, a member of TPAC’s board of trustees, said Gawronski has always been open to new ideas and suggestions.

“He’s just a genuinely nice man,” Wagnon said.

Gawronski began leading TPAC as the interim executive director in August 2016 and shortly after secured the permanent position. Since 2000, Gawronski has been an employee of VenuWorks, the Ames, Iowa-based management firm that operates the city-owned facility for the nonprofit Topeka Performing Arts Center organization.

