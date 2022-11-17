Larregui Lopez Wins Volleyball OVC Player Of The Year

Tweet #LOYALandTRUE

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – The Ohio Valley Conference announced the All-OVC first and second teams Wednesday evening at their annual Awards Banquet including the OVC Player of the Year Giovana Larregui Lopez. Kaitlyn Flynn and Larregui Lopez earned first team honors while Christina Martinez Mundo earned second team.

Larregui Lopez led the Panthers in kills during her first season as a transfer from the College of Coastal Georgia. Over the course of the season she was a two-time OVC player of the week and a two-time OVC newcomer of the week including winning both during the last week of the season.

On the season she collected 385 Kills in 96 sets while averaging 4.01 Kills per set and hitting .198%. She led the Panthers in kills and attacks this season (1048) while tying the school record for kills in a three set match (26 vs. USI). She has registered the most kills since 2014 when Abby Saalfrank had 422.

Not only did Larregui Lopez before at the net as an outside hitter, she led Eastern Illinois with 48 service aces. It was the most aces in a single season since Erica Gerth had 53 during the 2003 campaign.

With five matches of 20 plus kills this season, Lopez and her teammate Flynn were tied for the lead in the OVC in that category.

Lopez sits at second in Kills per set just behind her teammate Flynn with an average of 4.01 Kills per set (47th in the NCAA). Lopez is also first in the OVC in service aces per set with an average of 0.50. That ranks 19th in the country.

She is the first player since 2004 (Erica Gerth) to win the OVC Player of the Year award.

After missing the first two weeks of the season, Flynn has been dominated as one of the top hitters in the OVC. She has had 368 kills on the season while leading the Panthers in kills per set with an average of 4.18.

Flynn has the most kills in a single match by any OVC player this season with 29 against Eastern Kentucky. She also had 27 kills against Southern Indiana which ranks third in the OVC.

From Sept 17 to Nov. 4, Flynn had 15 straight matches with at least 10+ kills including four matches of over 20 kills. Flynn was a two-time Player of the Week Award Winner this season.

In the OVC ranks, Flynn was fourth in total kills. Her and Larregui Lopez both had the most points by an EIU player in a season since 2014.

At the conclusion of the season, Flynn sat atop the conference in Kills per set with an average of 4.18 Kills per set. In the NCAA she ranks 28th in that category. It marks the first time since 2017 that the Panthers have had two first team all-conference players.

Martinez Mundo put together a strong junior campaign at the libero position making second team all-conference. She was one of three liberos with at least 500 digs in the OVC.

She held down the number three spot in the OVC in digs per set for most of the season with an average of 5.08. Martinez Mundo also sits in the number three spot in terms of total digs with 584. In the NCAA, Mundo ranks seventh in total digs and 17th in digs per set. The Panthers are also 45th in the NCAA in team digs.

With two digs in her next match, she will break the all-time digs record at Eastern Illinois in total digs in a season. She had a season high 38 digs in a match against Chicago State earlier this season.

All three Panthers will be back in action this week when EIU takes on Southeast Missouri in the first round of the OVC Tournament on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 3 pm streaming is ESPN+.