Larkana literati pay Homage to Writer Mumtaz Abro – Newspaper

LARKANA: Speakers paid Homage to short story writer, playwright and stage drama director Mumtaz Abro on his sixth death anniversary held at Arts Council Larkana on Sunday evening.

Prof Mukhiar Samo, Writer and founder of Knowledge Center who presided over the program organized by Sindh Abro Welfare Association, said that Abro was a seasoned writer, artist and a gentle human being, who contributed tremendously to the promotion of Performing art in Larkana.

They said that the scope of art and literature was always universal regardless of its place of birth. Artists and Writers were Ambassadors of peace and love and so was Abro, they said.

He did not only write plays but also directed and staged them, which always attracted large viewership and he would long be remembered for his creative work, he said.

Dr Ayoub Shaikh, columnist and former editor of Awami Awaz, said that there was a need of collecting and preserving work of Abro, so that people could take benefit from it.

Dr Zulfiqar Rahoojo said that Abro had multidimensional qualities. He was associated with progressive politics and also wrote and staged plays for creating awareness about human rights.

The others who also spoke on the occasion were; Dr Mukhtiar Ahmed, Badar Soomro, Zeeshan Mumtaz, Ayaz Mir Abro, Abdul Rasool Abro and others.

Lecture on ‘society and Sindhi literature’

Sindhi Adabi Sangat (SAS) Larkana chapter organized a lecture on Society and Sindhi Literature delivered by Ms Chahat Batool, head of English Department at Girls Cadet College, Larkana.

She said that society was a conglomeration of people. “We cannot live and survive alone hence we need one another in every sphere of life. This need has kept us together and united hence society has become fortified,” she said.

She said that literature was a reflection of society. Literature was another name of life, it taught people to live properly and it also differentiated humans from animals. Before the 18th century many corrupt practices were rife (in western society) in religion as well, which gave birth to many social ills but later literature healed all wounds, she said.

She said that when corruption increased and rights of women were violated in western society a writer wrote a novel Pamela, and another novel which advocated children’s rights. Very influential and touching literature had also been produced after the partition of India, she said.

Prof Dr Azhar Ali Shah, pro-vice chancellor of the Larkana campus of University of Sindh, said that world literature had influenced Sindhi literature and vice versa.

They said: “We need to create such a literature which helps people solve their problems, otherwise it will fail to achieve international recognition. The Indus civilization has helped create an egalitarian society which we have to serve through education and literature.”

Earlier, Essa Memon, former secretary of SAS, introduced the speaker and her topic to the audience. Ustad Gul Mohammad Dayo, Khawar Qaboolai and others also spoke on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2022