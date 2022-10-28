“Large-scale Feminist public art installation” at the National Museum of Women in the Arts



1250 New York Ave, NW. “Katharina Cibulka, SOLANGE #27 (installation view, National Museum of Women in the Arts, Washington, DC), 2022; Mesh scaffolding net, tulle, and cable ties, 82 x 82 ft. (25 x 25 meters); © 2022 Katharina Cibulka; Photo by Kevin Allen”

From an email:

“Austrian artist Katharina Cibulka was commissioned to create a Monumental site-specific public artwork for DC — her first in the US and her largest to date. Reflecting local submissions, the artist created a work that addressed the continual generational nature of struggle for Feminist and human rights: AS LONG AS GENERATIONS CHANGE BUT OUR STRUGGLES STAY THE SAME, I WILL BE A FEMINIST. A pointedly Feminist statement in the center of the nation’s capital is timely on many levels — from the Repeal of Roe in the US to the largely female-led Uprising in Iran.

The work will be on view through Feb 2023.

At 82 x 82 feet, the installation covers the entire north façade of the National Museum of Women in the Arts. Cibulka’s ongoing acclaimed “SOLANGE” (German for “as long as”) series addresses gender-based inequity and social power structures; with now over 27 works across the world, the series uses bright pink tulle to cross-stitches Poetic and witty declarations on the white mesh fabric that covers construction scaffolding.”

Ed. Note: you can learn more about the temporarily closed National Museum of Women in the Arts’ renovation plans here.