Large police presence near Keeton Park golf course after suspect steals golf cart, shoots at Golfers

The Dallas Police Department asked the public to avoid the area around North Jim Miller Road near Grover C. Keeton Golf Course on Wednesday afternoon.

There is a large police presence in the area with police searching for a culvert in front of the golf course.

Dallas police say around 10 am police spotted a vehicle with stolen plates in the area North St. Augustine.

The car stopped after it crashed near Bruton and Jim Miller Road, near the golf course.

Ty Martinez, a golf pro at the course, told FOX 4 a man then approached people who were playing on the fourth hole.

The Golfers then apparently offered the man a ride in their cart.

“At some point in the transaction they ended up getting shot at by the gentleman, the gentleman stole the golf cart, and he tried to flee to the front entrance,” Martinez said.

Police say there are no injuries at this time.

Images from SKY 4 showed a SWAT team outside a culvert in the area.

Police say the suspect is contained and that negotiations are underway.

A police robot was spotted outside of one of the tunnels.

DART Trains were delayed in the area due to the police activity.