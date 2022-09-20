Laredo man, 78, won’t let age stop him from playing basketball
George Gutierrez loves playing basketball. It’s that simple. Even though he didn’t play in high school – he was a football player instead at Martin – he loves being on the court. And he enjoys it so much that age has become irrelevant to the 78-year-old real estate investor.
Basketball, at least full-court play, is generally not considered a lifelong sport. It’s rare for people to play regularly into their 50s, much less their 60s and 70s.