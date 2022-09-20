Laredo man, 78, won’t let age stop him from playing basketball

George Gutierrez loves playing basketball. It’s that simple. Even though he didn’t play in high school – he was a football player instead at Martin – he loves being on the court. And he enjoys it so much that age has become irrelevant to the 78-year-old real estate investor.

Basketball, at least full-court play, is generally not considered a lifelong sport. It’s rare for people to play regularly into their 50s, much less their 60s and 70s.

Gutierrez doesn’t care, though. Even though he has torn both his ACLs in the past playing basketball, he doesn’t see himself stopping anytime soon.

“I always look forward to going out and playing,” Gutierrez said. “Unless my team tells me there’s no more room for me, I am going to keep playing.”

Gutierrez has played in the local recreational leagues here in Laredo since he moved back in 1979.

He has no secret to playing well into his 70s. If anything, his most important advice is just stay active, which he does. He remains so sporty that he is the one who usually tries to schedule pickup games when the local recreational leagues aren’t in season.

According to Gutierrez’s teammate, Mario Guzman – who is also in charge of the team, Farmers Insurance – the Elder hooper has a Sneaky corner shot that surprises opponents from time to time.

“He has a good shot,” Guzman said.

Gutierrez’s teammates see him as an inspiration.

Gutierrez usually hoops it up against players several decades younger than him. During this past rec season, a few younger players after a game came up to him and asked for a picture because they were so inspired by him still playing.

“We were leaving and three teenagers, who are probably still in high school, came up and asked to take a picture with him,” Guzman said. “He’s an example that if you take care of yourself, take it easy on the smoking and drinking, and stay active, you can play for a long time.”

Gutierrez has won a handful of championships throughout his decades-long recreational basketball career. From state tournament titles to local league titles, he has won them all. This past season, he and his team competed for a league championship. However, they fell in the finale.

The Martin Graduate may be nearly 80 years old, but age is just a number to him. Although he has slowed down over the years – he can’t really stop on a dime anymore because of his previous knee injuries – he still loves getting out on the court. He loves playing with his team – either in a pickup game or in a recreational league. They just love the sport.

“I have been playing basketball all my life,” Gutierrez said. “I have been very active all my life. I used to run, jog, swim and play basketball. It’s a great thing for me to do. I enjoy it.”

Guzman – who is 36 years old – doesn’t know if he’ll play well into his 70s like Gutierrez. He’s already experienced several injuries that have set him back and slowed him down a bit. However, while he doesn’t know if he’ll play that far into his life, he remains inspired by Gutierrez. And he plans to compete with the same passion Gutierrez has shown throughout the years until he decides to stop hooping.

“It’s awesome having him on the team,” Guzman said. “Everybody gets a lot younger every year. It’s great to see him play. Even me, my knees tell me that I might not be able to play at that age – or even put on my shoes without pain. They want to play.”