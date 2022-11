The Laredo Center for the Arts will continue the Dia de los Muertos Celebrations in the Gateway City with their annual cultural celebration of the holiday taking place Friday in their gallery.

The Celebration will include various folkloric performances, a community exhibit, an altar installation, a food & art market and a calavera poem writing workshop.

Running from 6 to 9 pm at the gallery located at 500 San Agustin Ave, the event will host a variety of family-friendly events for Laredoans to participate in.

The fun kicks off at 6 pm, with the unveiling of the Laredo gallery’s newest art exhibit. Entitled ‘Galactic Warriors and Rituals of Mesoamerica,’ the exhibit is the brainchild of artist Andy Villarreal.

Villarreal’s work is inspired by his travels through Europe and the Americas, with his explorations through the former territory of the Mayan civilization playing a major part in his latest pieces.

In addition to the exhibit, the LCA’s food & art market will also open on the gallery grounds from 6 to 9 pm

Vendors at the market will include El Pilon Snacks, Los Coshis, Irlanda Cake Studio, Fit2Plant, Mo.Creates, Umbran Jewlery, Genesis Hernandez Art, Kesley’s Creations and Brenda Muniz Flower Crowns. Music will be provided by DJ The Pop Rocks.

A one-hour art workshop will also open at 6 pm, followed by folklorico dance performances by TAMIU Ballet Folklorico, the Gabriela Mendoza Garcia Ballet Folklorico and the Intituto Cultural Mexicano de Laredo Groupo Folklorico between 7 and 8 pm

A calavera poem recital will then be held from 8 to 8:30 pm

For more information on the Laredo Center for the Arts or the event, visit the gallery online at laredoartcenter.org or their Facebook at facebook.com/lc4arts.