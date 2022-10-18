Laredo Center for the Arts to hold street fest featuring Vista Kicks this Saturday

The Laredo Center for the Arts is offering up a night of art, music, food and beer this Saturday as they host Street Fest 2022 on October 22

The organizers have already announced an outdoor stage filled with local artists and musicians that will perform during the festival. They also announced that Musicians Vista Kicks will headline the night.

The California rock band released their debut album, “Booty Shakers Ball” in 2017, laying down the groundwork for the sound that would go on to define them. Their self-titled ‘Booty Shaking Rock and Roll’ — which stands somewhere between Jimmy Page and James Brown — is eclectic and is rock music that encourages audiences to shake their booty and party to.

In addition to Headline Appearances at The Teregram and El Rey Theater in LA, the band has also played noted festivals such as SXSW, All Points East and Camden Rocks. They have supported The Kooks, Bad Suns and Milky Chance, as well as opening for The Rolling Stones at Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara.

In addition to the music, a variety of food and beer vendors will be on location at the festival, offering a variety of favorite dishes and brews.

Tickets for the event run $25 for general admission and $15 for those under 21 years old. $50 VIP tickets, with access to the VIP area and an included beer tasting, are also available. Tickets can be purchased through lca.ticketleap.com/vistakicks.