Larcamón doesn’t want Mexico job, says Bielsa appointment would be “fantastic”

Nicolás Larcamón was one of the strongest candidates to take the reins of the Mexican national team. The Argentinian did a good job in his recent two-year spell in charge of Puebla, and seemed like one of the right men to replace Gerardo Martino as head coach of El Tri.

I’m not right for Mexico job right now, says Larcamón

However, the current Club León boss has ruled himself out of the running for the post. “I’m very happy [at León] and with what I have for this project,” the 38-year-old said on Friday. “The Mexico team needs a different profile of Coach.

“I obviously think I have what it takes to do the job – it would be a hugely exciting challenge and I think we’d do very well. But right now I think the national team doesn’t need someone like me. It needs someone with a Wealth of experience of taking on this level of responsibility.”

“Fantastic” if Bielsa takes Mexico job

Larcarmón added: “Whoever is appointed, I wish them the very best of success, be it Guillermo [Almada]Nacho [Ambriz] or Marcelo [Bielsa]. It would be fantastic if Bielsa came to work in the same country as me; it would be a wonderful opportunity to see him up close. Every name I’ve mentioned has all the tools to do very well in the job.”

In recent days, other figures who have been linked with the position include Ricardo Ferretti, who has previously served as interim Mexico boss, and El Tri Legend Rafa Márquez, who won 147 caps for the country as a player. Speaking to ESPN, Ferretti has said he would be “delighted” to be offered the role.