Barcelona president Joan Laporta will now do everything he can to bring PSG and Argentina star Lionel Messi back to the Spotify Camp Nou, according to CBS Reporter Ben Jacobs.

What is the latest on Lionel Messi’s future?

Reports in recent days have claimed that the forward will only decide on his future after the conclusion of the World Cup, but that he has no concrete options on the table as of yet.

While there have been suggestions that PSG could offer him a one-year extension, that deal has not been put to him just yet, leaving his long-term future very much in the air – his current contract with the Ligue 1 Giants expires at the end of this season.

What did Jacobs say about Barcelona’s move for Messi?

Now, Jacobs has indicated that Barcelona are very much keen on bringing their talismanic figure back to Spain, and that Laporta is ready to put all his efforts into signing Messi.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “So the Barcelona perspective from when I spoke to Laporta for CBS, is that he would love to bring Messi back and he will do anything he can to facilitate that. What that looks like financially is another matter. When asked if Messi has an appetite to return, Laporta simply replied that Barcelona have a moral debt to Messi because of the manner in which he left and they would love to bring him back.

“Barcelona’s perspective is they owe Messi a moral debt and they will do everything they possibly can to repay it and bring him back to the football club.”

Should Laporta bring Messi back to Barcelona?

Aside from the romantic story it would be of seeing a Messi return to Barcelona, ​​the 35-year-old continues to prove that age doesn’t define him.

Last season saw him register an impressive Haul of 15 assists in just 26 Ligue 1 games alone, while he has started the current campaign on fire, scoring five and setting up another seven in only nine top-flight matches.

Had Messi gone to France and seen his form and quality diminish then perhaps Laporta and Barcelona could be forgiven for being hesitant to bring their Hero back.

But with the way he has been playing, even the footballing argument weighs heavily to see the Catalan Giants doing everything they possibly can to Lure Messi back home.

An Incredible Haul of 90 goals in 164 games for Argentina is surely expected to be added during the World Cup later this year, and while the Veteran lifting that Trophy would spark wild celebrations, a return to Barcelona would be just as poetic.

