Lantheus has three shots on goal to challenge Novartis

This week’s tie-up with Point Biopharma sets Lantheus up to compete directly against Novartis, potentially challenging the Swiss group’s recently launched radioligand-based therapeutics Pluvicto, targeting PSMA, and Lutathera, an anti-SSTR.

Speaking at today’s Jefferies London healthcare conference, Lantheus’s chief financial officer, Robert Marshall, outlined his group’s plan to dominate the radioligand space in prostate cancer. Pluvicto’s launch in March is already Transforming this area – as is the introduction last year of Lantheus’s Tracer Pylarify.

The entry of PSMA approaches is rendering earlier non-PSMA tracers obsolete, said Mr Marshall, and part of Lantheus’s task is to raise awareness of PSMA-based imaging. Thus, whilst Pluvicto dominates prostate cancer radioligand treatment, Lantheus might be able to ride on its coattails with Pylarify.

If all goes to plan this will change, however. Lantheus is looking to the Point deal to deliver a direct competitor to Pluvicto in the shape of PNT2002, to which the group will now have rights. PNT2002 will yield data from its Pivotal Splash study in mid-2023, Point told Jefferies yesterday, with US approval and launch coming some time later.

Wait and see

Interestingly, however, PNT2002 will become the third PSMA-directed radiotherapeutic in Lantheus’s pipeline; the company already has the iodine-131-based project I-131-1095 in phase 2, and PSMA-TTC, which uses thorium-227 and is partnered with Bayer, in phase 1.

“Our objective is always to optimize our assets,” Mr Marshall told Evaluate Vantage. “We’ll let (the phase 2 I-131-1095) study finish, and we’ll see what the best course of action is then.”

As for PSMA-TTC, that asset is effectively controlled by Bayer, having been licensed to the German group by Progenics, before Lantheus acquired that Legacy business back in 2019.

It was the Progenics deal that took Lantheus into radiotherapeutics, although at the time the $400m move was not particularly well received. Before that Lantheus, which has operated since the 1950s, relied on established businesses in microbubbles and spect imaging.

In hindsight it appears that the sell side failed to appreciate Pylarify’s potential. Part of this tracer’s success can be linked to Pluvicto, and the need to diagnose patients for this therapy.

Mr Marshall told Jefferies that Pylarify was an improvement on earlier PSMA-based tracers including Novartis’s Locametz. This uses gallium-68 as the radioligand, whereas Pylarify uses fluorine-18; the latter radioisotope has a longer half-life, and can be manufactured more efficiently than the former, Mr Marshall said.

Still, Novartis will not give up its advantage easily. Mr Marshall noted the Swiss group’s follow-on approaches to Pluvicto; these include a second anti-PSMA radiotherapeutic, 177Lu-PSMA-R2, which Novartis acquired through Advanced Accelerator Applications and is in phase 1.

For now Lantheus is confident of next year’s big reveal of Splash data, pointing to results presented at Esmo from Splash’s lead-in portion: here 27 patients had a median PFS of 11.5 months, in line with earlier published research. The backend-loaded deal structure suggests caution, however, and Mr Marshall said Lantheus had get-out options should Splash fail.