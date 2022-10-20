Lansing hosting Basehor-Linwood – Leavenworth Times

BY DEREK WILEY

Lansing volleyball (24-7) has advanced to the state tournament for eight straight years.

The Lions will try to make it nine in a row on Saturday.

As the No. 4 seed in the East, Lansing will host one of the eight Class 5A sub-state tournaments.

The Lions, the reigning state champions, will open against a familiar opponent – ​​No. 13 Basehor-Linwood (12-24).

Lansing defeated the Bobcats 2-0 (25-12, 25-14) on Sept. 27.

Since the creation of the United Kansas Conference in 2018, the Lions are 6-0 against Basehor-Linwood. The Bobcats have won one set during the six matches.

Basehor-Linwood last played in the state tournament in 2017.

The Winner of Saturday’s sub-state match, scheduled for 2 pm, will advance to play either No. 5 Sumner Academy (22-10) or No. 12 Washington (9-17).

The two Kansas City schools are also very familiar with each other.

Sumner Academy, Champions of the Meadowlark Conference, were 2-0 against Washington this season, winning 3-0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-20) on Sept. 8 and 3-0 (25-11, 25-18, 25-20) on Oct. 4.

The Sabers did not do as well against the United Kansas Conference.

While Sumner won three matches against Turner, who finished 0-8 in the UKC, the Sabers lost to both Leavenworth and Piper. The Pirates, who finished third in the UKC, swept Sumner 3-0 (25-5, 25-18, 25-12) Monday to finish the regular season.

Well. 15 Leavenworth (9-26) opens with No. 18 Pittsburg (2-31) in a play-in match in Lenexa.

The Winner then Advances to play No. 2 St. James Academy (31-3).

Two of the Thunder’s losses came against No. 1 St. Thomas Aquinas (32-3). St. James has wins over the top four teams in 6A – Washburn Rural, Olathe Northwest, Olathe West and Blue Valley Northwest.

The Thunder, who have won nine state championships since 2008, finished runner-up to Lansing last season.

The 5A state tournament is scheduled for Oct. 28-29 at Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina.