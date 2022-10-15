Lansing Catholic third in Division 4

Sophie Hauser finished her season with a top-10 state Finals finish.

And her performance helped the Lansing Catholic girls golf team have another strong showing at the Division 4 state finals.

The Cougars took third at the Division 4 state Finals at the Grand Valley State’s The Meadows with their score of 715.

Lansing Catholic had an 11-stroke improvement Saturday while finishing four strokes behind runner-up Adrian Lenawee Christian.

Jackson Lumen Christi was the team Champion with a score of 688.

Hauser tied for ninth with a score of 167 for the Cougars, who had their top four Golfers place among the top 30. Brynn Anderson carded a 171 while placing 17th, Julia Sambaer shot a 186 and was 24th and Addi Rule had a score of 191 and took 30th.

Bath finished 13th with its score of 831. Anna Schaibly shot a 182 and placed 21st to lead the Bees.

DIVISION 3 AT MSU’S FOREST AKERS WEST

Haslett senior Sydney Dausman shot an 81 on Saturday while ending her career with by placing third at the finals. Dausman shot a 157 and was nine strokes behind Champion Macie Elzinga of Byron Center.

Mason had the top team finish, taking sixth with a score of 772, while DeWitt was ninth with a total of 786. Junior Ava Clark led Mason with her two-day total of 183 while finishing 26th, while freshman Tylar Southwell placed 38th.

