Lansing Catholic setter Bella Lewis shines

Bella Lewis knew she had big shoes to fill.

And with that came early nerves for the Lansing Catholic sophomore.

With the Cougar volleyball program losing a four-year starter and all-state setter in Hailey Bres, Lewis knew there was pressure to fill that void and perform at a high level.

Lewis has delivered at the Vital position and has been a key component as Division 2 No. 9-ranked Lansing Catholic has won CAAC White and district titles and owns a 43-3-6 record Entering Tuesday’s 7 pm regional semifinal against Tecumseh at Williamston.

“It’s huge,” third-year Lansing Catholic Coach Kevin McMillan said of Lewis’ play. “She just went over a 1,000 assists last weekend. It’s so exciting for her to be able to do that in one year. She’s got a lot of weapons and they manage her really well. They help her out. They let her know exactly what they need on the court.”

