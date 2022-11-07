Lansing Catholic setter Bella Lewis shines

Bella Lewis knew she had big shoes to fill.

And with that came early nerves for the Lansing Catholic sophomore.

With the Cougar volleyball program losing a four-year starter and all-state setter in Hailey Bres, Lewis knew there was pressure to fill that void and perform at a high level.

Lewis has delivered at the Vital position and has been a key component as Division 2 No. 9-ranked Lansing Catholic has won CAAC White and district titles and owns a 43-3-6 record Entering Tuesday’s 7 pm regional semifinal against Tecumseh at Williamston.

“It’s huge,” third-year Lansing Catholic Coach Kevin McMillan said of Lewis’ play. “She just went over a 1,000 assists last weekend. It’s so exciting for her to be able to do that in one year. She’s got a lot of weapons and they manage her really well. They help her out. They let her know exactly what they need on the court.”

Lansing Catholic senior Cady Kooney has been impressed with the way Lewis has performed throughout the season while helping make things run smoothly.

“She has responded above and beyond what I could have ever imagined,” Kooney said. “She has filled the shoes so beautifully and she’s put so much work and so much time into it and it really shows. I’m so proud of her and the role she’s taken on.

“She wants to be the best and it shows. She wants that feedback. She’s constantly asking, ‘How can I be better?’ Because she wants to be the best setter.”

Lewis credits Talent like Kooney and others for making things easier as she’s stepped into the role of the Cougars’ main setter. Daily competition with junior McKayla Paul has also been vital in her growth, according to McMillan.

Lewis is constantly pushed in practices by Paul and has embraced the competition.

“I have a competitive mindset,” Lewis said. “My dad has been a Coach for a long time so I get it from him. I put my all into it.

“I was ready to compete to get to where I am and I am still competing.”

