With the New Year now upon us, now is a good time for high school basketball fans to get reset and begin the long journey to March Magic. Which actually, isn’t as long this year. The girls basketball state tournament begins on February 27th.

After the holiday tournaments/showcases were played last week, we are now down to just two unbeaten teams in the Mid-Michigan area. DeWitt at 8-0 and Haslett at 6-0. Previous unbeatens Olivet and Dansville both lost during the holiday break.

And we only have five one-loss teams in the area as well. Holt, Olivet, and Dansville are all 6-1. While Lakewood and Laingsburg are both 5-1.

There are other strong teams with two losses. St. Johns (4-2), Portland (5-2), Portland St. Patrick (4-2), PW (4-2), Potterville (5-2), Morrice (5-2), and Ovid- Elsie (5-2) is among them.

Congratulations are in order for Lansing Catholic for winning the Diocese tournament at home. And also to Holt and DeWitt for winning at the annual Motor City Roundball Classic. And I almost Forgot about Potterville, Congratulations to them for winning the Three Oaks-River Valley tournament.

Alright, here’s the updated Top 10 poll for this week:

Lansing-Area Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll (As of January 3rd)

Some of the top games this week include: Haslett at Holt & St. Johns at Portland (Tuesday). Portland St. Patrick at Laingsburg (Wednesday), and PW at Laingsburg on Friday.

And the updated boys poll will be posted tomorrow.