We are now down to four area teams still undefeated as we inch closer to the halfway point of the season. They are Okemos (8-0), Ionia (6-0), Olivet (8-0), and Laingsburg (8-0).

And there are only four other area teams that have one loss this year. They are Grand Ledge (5-1), Mason (7-1), Stockbridge (4-1), and Ovid-Elsie (5-1).

The big jumper in the poll this week is Laingsburg, who ended PW’s 30 game home court winning streak with a convincing 64-46 win last Thursday night. Combine that with two other victories last week, and they move into the top five in the area.

And we also welcome 5-2 Potterville to the top ten for the first time this season. They had a close win over Saranac on Tuesday, and then a 19 point win over Webberville on Friday night.

We’ve got some big conference games on tap this week. On Monday, 8-0 Olivet is at 4-1 Stockbridge with at least a share of the GLAC lead at stake. On Thursday, 8-0 Okemos hosts 5-1 Grand Ledge in a big CAAC Blue matchup. And on Friday, 4-2 Charlotte is at 6-0 Ionia for the CAAC White lead. While 7-1 Mason hosts 3-4 Eastern for the CAAC Red lead. So some big games this week on the boys side.

Having said that, here’s this week’s top 10 poll for boys basketball in the area:

Lansing-Area Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll (As of January 9th)

