L’Anse Creuse North sweeps Chippewa Valley to start district volleyball tournament – ​​Macomb Daily

When state tournament play begins, records become meaningless. Everyone starts 0-0.

“When you get to the districts it’s anyone’s game,” said L’Anse Creuse North Coach Denton Casier after the Crusaders defeated Macomb Area Conference Blue Division Champion Chippewa Valley 25-22, 25-15, 25-18 Tuesday in the first round of the Division 1 volleyball district at Stevenson.

“It doesn’t matter what division you’re in or records. Everyone is amped for districts and the nerves are high. Anything can happen. That’s playoff volleyball.”

LCN finished seventh in the MAC Red and entered the tournament 15-17. The Big Reds came in 31-11. Once the Crusaders shook off some early jitters they took control of the match.

“We came out nervous,” Casier said. “I’ve got a young team. As the game went on, we settled down, found our groove and went from there.”

The first set was close most of the way. Chippewa Valley went ahead 19-15 on an ace serve by Delayne Dougherty. That seemed to ignite LCN because the Crusaders finished the game on a 10-3 run, led by the hitting of Sarah Curtis, Brooklyn Lewis and Shelby Lafferty, who each had kills in the spurt.

Curtis had two of her team-high 14 kills in LCN’s final run.

“I just try to be a leader for my team and step up when needed,” Curtis said.

Casier wasn’t surprised by the Junior’s performance that included 12 digs and 10 service points.

“Sarah has been phenomenal the entire season,” they said. “She’s a consistent player, someone we know we can go to on a nightly basis. We know she’s going to put the ball down for us or put it in play.”

Curtis was mainly a right-side hitter last season, but her role has expanded this year.

“I had to take on a whole new role on the team and I think that helped me do better,” she said.

The Crusaders finished strong in each of the last two sets, ending both with 6-1 runs.

LCN got a strong game from sophomore setter Jadeyn Bisdorf. She finished with 18 assists and 10 digs.

“She’s another one who’s a gamer,” Casier said. “She’s the girl who thrives under pressure. Her volleyball IQ is high for a sophomore. The sky is the limit for her.”

Lewis finished with 10 kills and seven points. Kate Schneider had five blocks. Lafferty had seven kills. Libero Marissa Baaso had 10 digs and Madeline Joquico dished out 16 assists for the Crusaders.

Following the match, Big Reds Coach Chris Hull reminded his team of the fine season it had.

“I told them we’re still leaving here as league champions,” he said. “I told them they’ll always have that and I’m proud of what they did.

“(LCN) is a good hitting team and we did what we could do. They left all their effort on the court. They did everything I hoped they would.”

Alyssa D’Angelo led Chippewa Valley with seven kills and Jillian Tava had six. Anna Maria Cokaj had a strong game with 22 assists and 15 digs.