Language and Literature Month to mark Youth Pledge Day

Jakarta (ANTARA) – A Language and Literature Month will be observed to commemorate the Youth Pledge Day, which falls on October 28, Head of the Language Development and Fostering Agency E. Aminudin Aziz informed here on Thursday.

“It is right that the Language Month will be held to commemorate Youth Pledge Day, when things related to Indonesia (unity) are proclaimed,” Aziz said at a Merdeka Belajar (Freedom in Learning) online discussion on “Strengthening Language, Glorifying Literature.”

He explained that in the 1928 Youth Pledge, Indonesian youth proclaimed one motherland, one nation, and one language, which is Bahasa Indonesia or Indonesian.

To that end, he said the observance of the Language and Literature Month every October is relevant for maintaining the spirit of unity.

“This preservation (of unity) must always be remembered and disseminated,” he emphasized.

He Revealed that the Language and Literature Month will have four main activities: a discussion forum, an award forum, a competition forum, and an information-sharing session.

The discussion forum will involve book reviews and discussions, while the award forum will give the highest appreciation to people working in the field of Indonesian literature and local literature, he informed.

Furthermore, the competition forum will cover the selection of Duta Bahasa (language ambassadors), Poetry musicalization, quizzes, book reviews, and Storytelling using sign language.

“Why is the sign language included? Because we want to be more inclusive. We want to invite persons with disabilities,” Aziz said.

Lastly, the information-sharing session will be carried out through “Menjalin Indonesia,” a program from the Language Development Agency that aims to introduce the characteristics of language and literacy development programs at each language office and center’s work area in the regions.

“‘Menjalin Indonesia’ presents programs that exist in the regions, how they present themselves to the public; what has been done with the community, government, and language centers and offices,” Aziz informed.

