Lanett volleyball finishes season in regional tournament – Valley Times-News

The Lanett varsity volleyball team ended their season in the AHSAA regional tournament last week to cap off a roller coaster season for the Panthers.

The Panthers had to overcome several on-and-off the court issues that made the season one they’ll never forget.

Lanett head Coach Krisse Story capped off her eighth year as coach, and she’s proud of how her girls overcame their struggles.

Story also learned a lot over the season.

“I learned the importance of resilience and perseverance,” Story said.

“That’s one of the things I preach to my players. We have to persevere in the face of adversity. My girls did that this season. We learned how to fight through adversity.”

Story plans to use the offseason to develop her skills as a Coach by going to Clinics and learning more about volleyball.

“I want to take my coaching to another level,” Story said.

“I think it’s important in order for me to produce great players. I need to be a great coach.”

After the Panthers’ loss to Bayshore Christian in the regional tournament, Story left her players with some parting words.

“I just let them know how much I appreciate their hard work,” Story said.

“I appreciate my seniors. They didn’t get to play their sophomore year because of COVID. I let them know how much I enjoyed coaching them. I’m turning my focus to coaching. We just left the gym today. We’re trying to get stronger. They play basketball, so it helps them with basketball season too. I let them know that we will set up individual meetings, but we’re limited with what we can do after the season.”

Lanett will lose four seniors, but they’ll also return several key players.

Story hopes to develop her younger players to become leaders.

“We’re already looking for camps,” Story said.

“Our parents are helping out. They’re Instrumental for us. They bought into the program. We’re trying to find things for the girls who don’t play other sports so they can continue to develop as a volleyball player. I have some amazing parents.”

The Panthers won’t be able to have any team activities until the spring.