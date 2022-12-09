Lane United Football Club to expand with United Soccer League

Lane United Football Club to expand with United Soccer League

Lane United Football Club and the United Soccer League announced on Thursday the club acquired rights to expand into the USL League One and USL Super League franchises.

The expansion marks Lane County’s first professional football club, which would allow the club to operate teams in multiple Leagues within USL, including a semi-professional men’s team in USL League One and a professional Women’s team in the USL Super League.

“Lane United FC and Eugene, Oregon, have tremendous potential to become a professional USL expansion club and market,” USL COO and Chief Real Estate Officer Justin Papadakis said in a press release.

Lane United Football Club was originally founded in 2013 and has served as a pre-professional league with teams in USL League Two for men, a 2023 expansion team in the USL W League for women, and USL Academy.

According to the press release, Lane United Football Club and the USL have worked together the past 18 months on establishing a professional club through the community’s participation as well as conversations with potential partners, investors and local officials.

Lane United Football Club was originally founded in 2013 and has served as a pre-professional league with teams in USL League Two for men, a 2023 expansion team in the USL W League for women, and USL Academy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button