Landscapes Unlimited completes Red Rocks CC renovation; golf management division takes on Advisory role at Harbor Shores

Landscapes Unlimited has completed its renovation of the golf course at Red Rocks Country Club in Morrison, Colo., located 25 minutes outside of Denver.

The 6,800-yard course received rebuilds of the greens, tee boxes, and bunkers, as well as enhancements to the grassing, irrigation and cart paths. The course renovation is an important part of the club’s multi-phase improvement plan.

Separate from the renovation is the addition of a new 45,000-square-foot putting green near the clubhouse to supplement the club’s short-game area. The green is unofficially called the “19th hole” and is designed to let Golfers Settle bets.

“Collaborating with Kevin and Red Rocks’ team to reimagine the course layout, construction and infrastructure resulted in a stout golf experience for members and guests,” said Dave Linngren, Vice President-West Region of Landscapes Unlimited. “Each hole requires strategic management but is neither designed nor constructed to unfairly bite golfers.”

Various club organizations such as the men’s and ladies’ golf associations and junior golfers are reporting high levels of satisfaction with the renovation. Other features of the club include views of the city of Denver, a private lake for fishing, heated pool, and hiking/walking trails, as well as a 24,000-square-foot clubhouse with a ballroom, outdoor pavilion, and various types of year -round dining.

Harbor Shores Resort in Benton Harbor, Michigan, has chosen the Landscapes Golf Management division to act in an Advisory role and use its expertise in marketing, sales, accounting, operations, food & beverage, Agronomy and construction to benefit the club.

“The infrastructure we have built allows operations like Harbor Shores to tap into our behind-the-scenes, centralized Talent base, Purchasing programs, systems and best practices with little to no risk,” said Tom Everett, President of Landscapes Golf Management.

Harbor Shores was the first golf and residential waterfront community of its ilk in the area, and the 18-hole Harbor Shores Golf Course is a Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course, the only such course on Lake Michigan. The course has hosted the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in every even-numbered year since 2012 and features a wide array of terrain to challenge players of all skill levels.