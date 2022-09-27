Landscapes Golf Management selected by Riverside Golf Club for Advisory role

(LINCOLN, Neb.) – Landscapes Golf Management has been selected to provide Advisory services to the private Riverside Golf Club in Grand Island, Nebraska, leveraging the company’s best management practices.

Under this structure, Riverside Golf Club will benefit from Landscapes Golf Management’s expert Counsel in golf operations, agronomy, marketing, sales, food and beverage, golf operations, financial management, and vertical and horizontal construction. Club staff’s access to “LUniversity” online training modules, seminars and one-on-one sessions with Landscapes Golf Management directors will augment the club’s business strategies, including services provided to members and guests.

Riverside Golf Club will also participate in Landscapes Golf Management’s national accounts program for food and beverage, golf course supplies and materials, heavy equipment, marketing technology, fixtures and furnishings, and other goods and services. Leveraging Landscapes Golf Management’s economies of scale for substantially reduced wholesale prices, extended terms and value-added allowances, Riverside Golf Club will considerably lower expenses while Enhancing quality.

“The behind-the-scenes guidance Landscapes Golf Management will afford our club is invaluable,” says Mike Schuster, Board President of Riverside Golf Club. “It’s always productive when fresh, professional, outside perspectives help elevate all our club represents to the community.”

“We look forward to helping Riverside Golf Club achieve its objectives to take the club into the future,” says Tom Everett, President of Landscapes Golf Management. “We will make a Meaningful difference in the operations of what is already a very solid club.”

Central to the club is the 18-hole, 6,692-yard, par-72, tree-lined golf course that is easy going for beginners. Better players, however, face the bite of the par 4 No. 5 that requires a 180-yard shot over water; Well. 13, a long par 4 with the river standing guard 90 yards in front of the green; and No. 9 presents towering trees lurking on the left side of the fairway.

Men’s and ladies’ golf association tournaments, evening leagues, couples golf and “nine and dine” outings dot the calendar. Three PGA Professionals provide individual, semi-private and group lessons, and a fully stocked pro shop offers the latest in brand-name golf equipment and apparel.

A creative schedule of member events includes swimming activities, holiday and theme parties, and other special gatherings for adults and children. Although founded in 1919 and often referred to as “the granddaddy of Central Nebraska” Riverside Golf Club has all the accoutrements of modern-day amenities.

About Landscapes Golf Management

One of America’s largest and most trusted operators of golf courses and country clubs, Landscapes Golf Management’s 50-plus property portfolio across 20 states benefits from conveniently located regional offices. The family-owned-and-operated company prides itself on a guest- and member-centric approach supported by strong client relationships, well-trained and personable staff contributing to an enviable culture, meticulous attention to detail in every aspect of operation and proven back – office systems. Landscapes Golf Management provides turnkey and a la carte solutions to owners of golf courses and country clubs. Its experts cover business strategy and planning, golf course maintenance, clubhouse operations, marketing, IT, staffing and training, food and beverage, health and wellness, merchandising, golf instruction and financial management. Sister company Landscapes Unlimited is the recognized leader in development and construction of golf courses ranging from major tournament and PGA Tour event hosts to local Layouts of varying shapes, sizes and budgets. The company also excels at building sports fields for professional sports teams, colleges and municipalities.

More information: www.landscapesgolf.com.

