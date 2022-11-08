LANDSCAPES GOLF MANAGEMENT SELECTED BY HARBOR SHORES RESORT FOR ADVISORY ROLE

LINCOLN, Neb. – Landscapes Golf Management, one of America’s largest and most trusted operators of golf courses and country clubs, will provide Advisory services to Harbor Shores Resort in Benton Harbor, Michigan, leveraging the company’s best management practices.

Under this structure, Harbor Shores will benefit from select services provided by Landscapes Golf Management. The company’s range of expertise includes marketing, sales, accounting and financial management, golf operations, food and beverage, agronomy, and vertical and horizontal construction.

“We are very excited to be working with Landscapes Golf Management that has a proven track record in the golf industry Enhancing golf and resort operations,” says Chris Cook, CEO of Harbor Shores Development. “There are functions in every golf and resort operation that can be better served through outsourcing. Through Landscapes’ experience and knowledge, our resort operations and development will continue to improve overall performance.”

“Harbor Shores GM Josh Doxtator runs a terrific operation with a high-quality team and we are pleased to be a part of it,” says Tom Everett, President of Landscapes Golf Management. “The infrastructure we have built allows operations like Harbor Shores to tap into our behind-the-scenes, centralized Talent base, Purchasing programs, systems and best practices with little to no risk.”

The first golf and residential Waterfront community of its kind in Southwest Michigan, Harbor Shores Resort includes the scenic Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course and The Inn at Harbor Shores. The transformational development is a remarkable Testament to a vision made possible by $900 million in strategic investments and a collective set of projects with Collaborating community leaders and organizations, led by the Whirlpool Foundation and its benefactor, global home appliance leader Whirlpool Corporation.

With the only Jack Nicklaus Signature Course on Lake Michigan, Harbor Shores Hosted the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022. The course features remarkable scenery and diverse terrains that challenge all levels of Golfers – including holes Weaving around wetlands, through the coastal dunes on the shores of Lake Michigan, and finally meandering along the scenic Paw Paw River.

Complementing the Spectacular golf experience is the 92-room Inn at Harbor Shores, located on the St. Joseph River. The Inn also features 14 luxury suites, two top-floor condominiums, a rooftop meeting space, a Myriad dining options, full-service spa, indoor and outdoor pools, fitness center, state-of-the-art meeting rooms and wedding venues for up to 300 guests making it a premier golf and lifestyle venue. Cottages, condominiums, and signature homes are popular among those desiring a resort lifestyle all located just 90 minutes from Chicago.

More information: www.harborshoresresort.com

About Landscapes Golf Management

One of America’s largest and most trusted operators of golf courses and country clubs, Landscapes Golf Management’s 50-plus property portfolio across 20 states benefits from conveniently located regional offices. The family-owned-and-operated company prides itself on a guest- and member-centric approach supported by strong client relationships, well-trained and personable staff contributing to an enviable culture, meticulous attention to detail in every aspect of operation and proven back – office systems. Landscapes Golf Management provides turnkey and a la carte solutions to owners of golf courses and country clubs. Its experts cover business strategy and planning, golf course maintenance, clubhouse operations, marketing, IT, staffing and training, food and beverage, health and wellness, merchandising, golf instruction and financial management. Sister company Landscapes Unlimited is the recognized leader in development and construction of golf courses ranging from major tournament and PGA Tour event hosts to local Layouts of varying shapes, sizes and budgets. The company also excels at building sports fields for professional sports teams, colleges and municipalities.

More information: www.landscapesgolf.com

CONTACT:



Rich Katz

[email protected]

703.283.4852