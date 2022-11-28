Landscapes Golf Management names Director of Agronomy and Maintenance

(LINCOLN, Neb.) – Landscapes Golf Management has named Chris Lewis, CGCS, as Director of Agronomy and Maintenance of the company that services more than 55 golf courses, country clubs and resorts across America.

Lewis will work closely with Landscapes Golf Management leadership, corporate support and field staff on golf course superintendent and crew hiring, best practices training, supplies and equipment purchasing, and other functions integral to optimizing golf course playing conditions and amenities maintenance. He will serve as a resource to regional golf course superintendents on business and technical activities, including capital planning, grow-in and renovation projects.

A 20-plus-year veteran of Landscapes Golf Management, Lewis started his career as a golf course foreman at Broadlands Golf Course in Broomfield, Colorado. He quickly ascended to Assistant Golf Course Superintendent, Golf Course Superintendent and General Manager before overseeing several of Landscapes Golf Management’s public, semi-private and private properties as Rocky Mountains Regional Superintendent. Lewis served on the Board of the Rocky Mountain Golf Course Superintendents Association and was President of the Rocky Mountain Regional Turfgrass Association.

“Landscapes Golf Management is very good to its people and that’s what I’m looking to build on,” says Lewis, a decorated member of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America. “More often than not, the No. 1 reason people frequent one golf course or country club over another is the level of golf course and amenity conditions – that’s where our company shines.”

“Chris Lewis is unequivocally the right person for the position,” says Tom Everett, President of Landscapes Golf Management. “He enjoys the ideal combination of personal relations, Agronomic experience and business skills to advance Landscapes Golf Management’s innovation agenda.”

In the past several months, Landscapes Golf Management has added six golf courses and country clubs to its portfolio, and extended partnerships with eight others.

About Landscapes Golf Management

One of America’s largest and most trusted operators of golf courses and country clubs, Landscapes Golf Management’s 55-plus property portfolio across 20 states benefits from conveniently located regional offices. The family-owned-and-operated company prides itself on a guest- and member-centric approach supported by strong client relationships, well-trained and personable staff contributing to an enviable culture, meticulous attention to detail in every aspect of operation and proven back – office systems. Landscapes Golf Management provides turnkey and a la carte solutions to owners of golf courses and country clubs. Its experts cover business strategy and planning, golf course maintenance, clubhouse operations, marketing, IT, staffing and training, food and beverage, health and wellness, merchandising, golf instruction and financial management. Sister company Landscapes Unlimited is the recognized leader in development and construction of golf courses ranging from major tournament and PGA Tour event hosts to local Layouts of varying shapes, sizes and budgets. The company also excels at building sports fields for professional sports teams, colleges and municipalities.

