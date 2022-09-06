Landscapes Golf Management extends agreement with Sioux Falls courses

(LINCOLN, Neb.) – Landscapes Golf Management has been granted a multi-year extension to continue operating three golf courses owned by the City of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Under the company’s leadership since 2018, Elmwood, Prairie Green and Kuehn Park golf courses have each realized up to 400% increases in cart and green fee, food and beverage, pro shop, driving range and annual pass revenue. Landscapes Golf Management engineered an amazing seven-figure turnaround in profitability.

Landscapes Golf Management’s turnkey operation includes staff recruitment and training, property maintenance, marketing and sales, clubhouse operations, merchandising, food and beverage, IT and financial management.

“Perfecting course conditions, country club-like service and community building are keys to high performance,” says Tom Everett, President of Landscapes Golf Management. “Our Talented corporate and on-site teams continue to make playing Sioux Falls courses phenomenal experiences time and again.”

“Outsourcing operations to Landscapes Golf Management has been a terrific decision,” says Don Kearney, Director of Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation. “The company has done a tremendous job engaging the Residents in the Sioux Falls region by providing outstanding customer service, great value and exceptional playing conditions while driving Incredible bottom line results.”

One of the courses’ pinnacle events is the exciting “Race to the Mayor’s Cup,” a Ryder Cup-style tournament series whereby team members accumulate points all season leading to an eventual winner. Other programming includes “Fast 5 Under the Lights” rallies Beginners and experienced Golfers to play on lit holes after dark.

Sioux Fall’s Flagship Elmwood Golf Course presents a 27-hole, parkland-style layout with tree-lined fairways, domed greens and small, classic bunkers. In recent years, the course was re-grassed tee to green, new irrigation installed and practice facilities expanded. Not to be outdone, a new five-hole, par three was constructed.

Prairie Green Golf Course lies amid rolling, generous fairways lined with sprawling bunkers, stunning prairie wetlands and wide, lipped greens guarded by bunkers. It features holes with bite and others which are more welcoming. Golf Digest named Prairie Green one of America’s “best affordable” courses.

Kuehn Park Golf Course is the area’s only public, nine-hole executive layout. At par 30, it’s fast and fun for everyone, especially juniors, seniors and beginners. Players hone their games on an expansive driving range alongside two separate greens for chipping and putting practice. Birdies are common on the ninth hole despite an elevated green and a Pond potentially spelling doom.

About Landscapes Golf Management

One of America’s largest and most trusted operators of golf courses and country clubs, Landscapes Golf Management’s 50-plus property portfolio across 20 states benefits from conveniently located regional offices. The family-owned-and-operated company prides itself on a guest- and member-centric approach supported by strong client relationships, well-trained and personable staff contributing to an enviable culture, meticulous attention to detail in every aspect of operation and proven back – office systems. Landscapes Golf Management provides turnkey and a la carte solutions to owners of golf courses and country clubs. Its experts cover business strategy and planning, golf course maintenance, clubhouse operations, marketing, IT, staffing and training, food and beverage, health and wellness, merchandising, golf instruction and financial management. Sister company Landscapes Unlimited is the recognized leader in development and construction of golf courses ranging from major tournament and PGA Tour event hosts to local Layouts of varying shapes, sizes and budgets. The company also excels at building sports fields for professional sports teams, colleges and municipalities.

