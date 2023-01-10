Landscapes Golf Management extends agreement Midvale Country Club

Landscapes Golf Management has extended its Advisory services partnership with Midvale Country Club

The primary scope of services focuses on accounting and financial management, with expertise available in the areas of marketing, sales, golf operations, food and beverage, agronomy, and vertical and horizontal construction. Midvale also has access to Landscape Golf Management’s Purchasing program.

“Landscapes Golf Management proves its worth daily,” Midvale general manager and COO Chris Gibbs said. “We enjoy our relationship with LGM and look forward to working together for many years to come.”

Midvale’s 18-hole golf course was the first designed and built by Robert Trent Jones, Sr. With construction by horse-drawn earthmovers and manual labor in the late 1920s, holes seven to 11 were routed through a large apple orchard and many of the trees stand tall today. The current layout stretches from 5,733 to 6,237 yards.

“One of our clients referred us to the board at Midvale nearly three years ago and we have worked hard since then to validate that reference,” said Tom Everett, president of Landscapes Golf Management. “In turn, the board at Midvale demonstrated its satisfaction by extending our agreement.”