Landscapes Golf Management and Midvale Country Club extend partnership

(LINCOLN, Neb.) – Landscapes Golf Management, one of America’s largest and most trusted operators of golf courses and country clubs, has extended its Advisory services partnership with Midvale Country Club in Penfield, New York, a few miles east of Rochester.

Leveraging Landscapes Golf Management’s best management practices, the exclusive, private club continues to benefit from select services provided by the company. The primary scope of services focuses on accounting and financial management, with expertise available in the areas of marketing, sales, golf operations, food and beverage, agronomy, and vertical and horizontal construction. Midvale also benefits from the robust “PoweredBuy Landscapes” Purchasing program.

“Landscapes Golf Management proves its worth every day,” says Chris Gibbs, General Manager and Chief Operating Officer of Midvale. “We enjoy our relationship with LGM and look forward to working together for many years to come.”

“One of our clients referred us to the Board at Midvale nearly three years ago and we have worked hard since then to validate that reference,” says Tom Everett, President of Landscapes Golf Management. “In turn, the Board at Midvale demonstrated its satisfaction by extending our Agreement.”

Located in the rolling hills of Northwest New York, Midvale’s 18-hole golf course is the first ever designed and built by the illustrious Robert Trent Jones, Sr. With construction by horse-drawn earthmovers and manual labor in the late 1920s, holes seven to 11 were routed through a large apple orchard and many of the trees stand tall today. With renovations over the years, the stout, original layout stretching from 5,733 to 6,237 yards has undeniably withstood the test of time, pleasing elite and beginner golfers time and again.

Complementing the course is an expansive practice facility. Other family-friendly amenities include dining, event spaces, an Olympic-size swimming pool, and hard court and paddle tennis courts. An active golf and social calendar contribute to members’ high utilization of the club to Impress business associates and other guests.

More information: www.midvalecc.com 585.586.7100.

About Landscapes Golf Management

One of America’s largest and most trusted operators of golf courses and country clubs, Landscapes Golf Management’s 55-plus property portfolio across 20 states benefits from conveniently located regional offices. The family-owned-and-operated company has built a strong infrastructure and culture to successfully provide turnkey management and a la carte solutions to owners of golf courses and country clubs. Its experts cover business strategy and planning, golf course maintenance, clubhouse operations, marketing, IT, staffing and training, food and beverage, health and wellness, merchandising, golf instruction and financial management. Sister company Landscapes Unlimited is the recognized leader in development and construction of golf courses as well as sports fields.

More information: www.landscapesgolf.com