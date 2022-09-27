Landry Shamet meets father, siblings; is focused on family, basketball

Family first.

That’s how Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet is living his life right now after finding closure on one end and opening the door to a whole new world when finally meeting his father, Ron Davis.

“I connected with my father for the first time last year, last fall,” a forthcoming Shamet said at Monday’s media day. “And with that stepped into a big brother role with three younger siblings. Hadn’t met any of them. They didn’t know about me. I’ve known about them since I was like 16.”

Shamet’s mom, Melanie, told him about his dad when he was a teenager.

Nearly 10 years later, they reached out to Davis, who played overseas for 15 years.

“The only child of a single mom my whole life, it’s a life changer,” Shamet continued. “Stepping into that, putting myself in that position, I think I underestimated all that would come with it. The things that would go are internally with me. So truthfully, a lot of the time last year, my mind stepping into games, it wasn’t all on basketball. I feel like I’m in a spot now where it can be because this whole summer, I was with family all summer.”

