Landon Collins got a crack at the old side in a rare Giants appearance

LANDOVER, Md. — Two weeks ago, the Giants were preparing to face the Commanders and there was no doubt Landon Collins was licking his chops, wanting very badly to play in that game. He started his NFL career with the Giants, signed a megadeal with Washington and now is back with the Giants. This NFC East battle held special meaning for him.

Alas, Collins was not activated off the practice squad.

Two weeks later, Collins got the call. For the first time since the Week 8 loss in Seattle, Collins got a uniform on game day and he helped the Giants beat the Commanders 20-12 Sunday at FedEx Field. He ran down on special teams on the opening kickoff and filled a role on defense, used as a hybrid safety/linebacker against his former team. He was also used as an inside linebacker in the base defense in the second half. In the second quarter, Collins stopped Brian Robinson for no gain.

In the third quarter, Collins stopped Curtis Samuel a yard short on third-and-3 and danced as he celebrated the tackle, forcing the Commanders to punt the ball away.

Landon Collins celebrates during the Giants’ win over the Commanders. Getty Images

“It was frustrating, knowing I can help,” Collins said of remaining on the practice squad for so many weeks. “Just glad I got the opportunity, I would have liked it to be earlier.”

Collins, a 2015 second-round draft pick, spent his first four NFL seasons with the Giants and was with the Commanders for the past three years. He signed with the Giants on Oct. 7.

Nick Gates started at left guard and was on the field for the first two series before he was replaced by Ben Bredeson, who made his first appearance since Week 7. Gates and Bredeson rotated throughout the game. … DL Leonard Williams returned to the starting lineup after missing last week’s loss to the Eagles with a neck injury. … The Giants led 14-3 at halftime. It was their first double-digit lead at the half since Week 17 of the 2020 season. That ended a streak of 30 games without a double-digit halftime lead, according to ESPNStatsInfo. Only the Jets, with 32 consecutive games, had a longer streak.

QB Davis Webb, activated off the practice squad for the first time this season, was inactive for the game, as expected. Why make this move with Webb? It is likely not a football decision and more a case of the organization wanting to do right by a player who has spent the entire season on the practice squad, as an elevation to the roster allows Webb to make more money this week than he would have if he remained on the practice squad.

Hero

Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux delivered the best game of his rookie season, with a team-high 12 tackles, including a strip-sack that he recovered and returned 1 yard for a touchdown. They had to be helped off the field by Trainers after the last defensive play.

Unsung Hero

Darnay Holmes broke up the Commanders’ final pass — a fourth down throw into the end zone — but got away with defensive pass interference.

Zero

Washington receiver Terry McLaurin was called for a penalty — he lined up in an illegal formation — that took the potential tying touchdown off the scoreboard for the Commanders in the final 70 seconds.

Key stat

91: Percent probability the Giants make the Playoffs after this win, according to fivethirtyeight.com

Quote

“Me against anybody, I’m coming out victorious”

— Kayvon Thibodeaux has his confidence to make big plays in big moments