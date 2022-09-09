Landmand is golf’s hottest new course, built by Sweetens Cove’s designers, and we got a first look | Courses

About those greens. Golfers who profess their love of extreme shape and contour will have that conviction put to the test. The average size of the greens is more than 14,000 square feet and there are several, like that of the par-3 fifth and par-5 15th, which are half an acre in size (the green on a typical course is about 6,000 square feet ). The contours are bulbous, and being on the wrong side of a two-foot-high buckle or Swale is a quick way to Surrender strokes or lose a hole. Three- and four-putts, even five-putts if you insist on holing out, are common. But overall they work because most are benched into landforms or cut onto plateaus with run-ups, rather than plotted like fresh Burial mounds ala Sweetens Cove. Those that do possess steep falloffs on one or two sides leave less than punishing recoveries since there’s ample interior area to play up to.