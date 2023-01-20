Land sought for new Lafayette Performing arts center | News

The official quest for land for a new performing arts center in Lafayette to replace the Heymann Performing Arts Center began Wednesday.

Lafayette Consolidated Government issued a request for proposals seeking property owners interested in donating, leasing or selling land to the city for the new Performing arts center. The deadline to submit proposals is Feb. 22.

The request specifies proposals for 3-6 Acres with Utilities and infrastructure that will allow work on a building to begin quickly. It should also include parking space for about 760 vehicles.

Factors to be considered in selecting a site include cost, size of the property, walkability, whether demolition is needed, development potential of surrounding property, traffic and road conditions, regional accessibility and amenities near the property.

The move is the latest chapter in the process of replacing the Heymann Center, the 63-year-old building that sits on land that officials with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center have expressed interest in obtaining.

Mayor-President Josh Guillory has said he won’t sell the Heymann Center property unless and until a new performing arts center is built. A study authorized by Guillory concluded in April that, out of seven proposed sites, the best would be property owned by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette located at the corner of Cajundome Boulevard and Congress Street.

Guillory announced a tentative agreement to lease the land for $1 a year if that site ends up being selected. Downtown officials have made a push to build it downtown and wanted another study to delve into which site would generate more return on investment of tax dollars through business development, but the study got nixed.

The university does not pay local taxes on its property.

The city is under a deadline for securing state funding because some of its top local legislators’ terms end in 2023 and the city will need some state funding for the project. A site is expected to be selected by mid-March and go to the city council for approval.