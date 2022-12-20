Lancers win game of runs, hand Patriots boys basketball first loss of season

December 20—Linganore boys basketball was reeling as it advanced the ball halfway through the fourth quarter.

The Lancers’ 10-point lead had evaporated in less than four minutes thanks to a 13-2 Thomas Johnson run, and the Patriots’ home crowd roared at their team’s new one-point edge. But Linganore didn’t panic, setting up his typical offense, working the ball around and looking for a shot on the outside.

Sophomore guard Jake Vollmer rolled open to the wing, and TJ left him alone. Vollmer grabbed the pass, took a beat and released a clean 3-pointer that swished through the hoop. It gave the Lancers the lead for good and kickstarted a 12-0 run of their own to put away the Patriots.

It was the decisive run in a game full of back-and-forth streaks, and it ultimately gave Linganore a 72-66 win Monday night.

“We knew it was going to be a game of running,” Lancers Coach Tim Abercrombie said. “TJ, the way they play with their athleticism, we knew that was going to happen. I’m really proud of our guys that they stuck together and didn’t Panic under pressure.”

It was the third time in the contest they ran off at least nine straight points and by far the most crucial, with Vollmer’s Trey stemming a nearly four-minute scoring drought and quashing TJ’s momentum.

Sophomore guard Brandon Donaldson got four of those points, two on a savvy cut leading to a layup and two on a pair of free throws. The other five came from senior guard Chase Rokisky, who hit two foul shots and drained another open 3-pointer for the dagger.

“They’re a good team. They have shooters,” Patriots Coach John Manley said.

And Linganore (4-1) got that scoring from all over, as five players finished in double figures.

Vollmer hit four of the team’s 10 triples, scoring 15 points. Rokisky led with 16 points. Donaldson and AJ Vollmer each added 12 points, and Tommy Walsh finished with 11 points.

That depth scoring was critical as AJ Vollmer, the Lancers’ leading scorer, picked up his third foul late in the first quarter and spent most of the remainder of the half on the bench. Yet, that’s when Linganore went on its biggest run, a 21-3 spurt that gave it a 14-point Halftime lead.

“We just have that Chemistry where if one person is out or not doing well, we can step up and do our job,” Jake Vollmer said.

TJ (4-1) did not go away easily, using a 10-2 streak of its own to draw closer in the third quarter before that 13-2 run Briefly gave it a 59-58 fourth quarter lead.

Much of that came without the Patriots’ top shooters — senior forward Sam Larbi (11 points) and junior guard Connor Roddy (team-high 16 points, four 3-pointers). Both rolled their ankles in the third quarter, although they eventually returned as the Patriots closed the gap.

But each only scored two points down the stretch, and the Lancers in turn made their decisive push.

“You gotta have heart and play good D and stop your guys, whether the help side is there or not, and we didn’t stop them at crucial times,” Manley said. “It humbles you, and I think you prepare and get hungry again.”

That final Linganore run began with a defensive breakdown, one that let Jake Vollmer roll open for a 3-pointer.

The buckets continued from there, and the Lancers escaped with a road win, handing their division foes their first loss.

“We have shooters who can end runs quickly. And that was a huge dagger that he hit,” Abercrombie said.