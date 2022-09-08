Lancers Student Athletes Continue To Shine With Big South Presidential Honor Roll Recognition

FARMVILLE, Va. – With representatives from all 13 Big South-affiliated programs, 141 Longwood student-athletes earned Big South Presidential Honor Roll honors for maintaining a grade point average of at least a 3.00.

The academic performance comes on the heels of Longwood’s best-ever year in the classroom. Lancer student-athletes posted a 3.21 cumulative GPA for the 2021-22 academic year – the highest since the department began tracking the data in 2008 when Longwood moved to Division I.

The 141 honorees marks the second most in Longwood’s Division I era and a third straight year with at least 125 selections to the Big South Conference’s annual Presidential Honor Roll. 141 of 189 countable student-athletes appeared on the list, giving the Longwood athletics department a 65.9 percent of its student-athlete population accounted for.

Of the 141 Big South Presidential Honor Roll selections, eight across five programs maintained a perfect 4.00 GPA to earn the prestigious Big South Commissioner’s Award: Haley Moomau (Women’s Lacrosse), Ethain Laing (Men’s Soccer), Nathaniel Wong (Men’s Soccer), Madison Hommey (Women’s Soccer), Peri Kraft (Women’s Soccer), Mason Basdikis (Softball), Alexis Wayland (Softball), and Nina Hederich (Women’s Tennis).

Along with Longwood’s eight Commissioner’s Award recipients, 40 earned Gold reward honors for a GPA between 3.75-3.99, and 36 earned Silver Awards recognition for marks between 3.50-3.74.

2021-22 BIG SOUTH PRESIDENTIAL HONOR ROLL (3.0 GPA+)