Lancers Student Athletes Continue To Shine With Big South Presidential Honor Roll Recognition
FARMVILLE, Va. – With representatives from all 13 Big South-affiliated programs, 141 Longwood student-athletes earned Big South Presidential Honor Roll honors for maintaining a grade point average of at least a 3.00.
The academic performance comes on the heels of Longwood’s best-ever year in the classroom. Lancer student-athletes posted a 3.21 cumulative GPA for the 2021-22 academic year – the highest since the department began tracking the data in 2008 when Longwood moved to Division I.
The 141 honorees marks the second most in Longwood’s Division I era and a third straight year with at least 125 selections to the Big South Conference’s annual Presidential Honor Roll. 141 of 189 countable student-athletes appeared on the list, giving the Longwood athletics department a 65.9 percent of its student-athlete population accounted for.
Of the 141 Big South Presidential Honor Roll selections, eight across five programs maintained a perfect 4.00 GPA to earn the prestigious Big South Commissioner’s Award: Haley Moomau (Women’s Lacrosse), Ethain Laing (Men’s Soccer), Nathaniel Wong (Men’s Soccer), Madison Hommey (Women’s Soccer), Peri Kraft (Women’s Soccer), Mason Basdikis (Softball), Alexis Wayland (Softball), and Nina Hederich (Women’s Tennis).
Along with Longwood’s eight Commissioner’s Award recipients, 40 earned Gold reward honors for a GPA between 3.75-3.99, and 36 earned Silver Awards recognition for marks between 3.50-3.74.
The Big South Presidential Honor Roll announcement punctuates what was the best season in Longwood athletics history; both on the court and in the classroom..The Lancers 200-plus student-athletes achieved a second consecutive record-breaking 3.21 GPA during the academic year – surpassing last year’s 3.19 GPA.
2021-22 BIG SOUTH COMMISSIONER’S AWARD RECIPIENTS (Student-Athletes with 4.0 GPA)
Haley Moomau (Women’s Lacrosse)
Ethan Laing (Men’s Soccer)
Nathaniel Wong (Men’s Soccer)
Madison Hommey (Women’s Soccer)
Peri Kraft (Women’s Soccer)
Mason Basdikis (Softball)
Alexis Wayland (Softball)
Nina Hederich (Women’s Tennis)
2021-22 BIG SOUTH PRESIDENTIAL HONOR ROLL (3.0 GPA+)
Logan Berrier (Baseball)
Eric Chorba (Baseball)
Dominick D’Ercole (Baseball)
Eliot Dix (Baseball)
Lloyd Dominguez (Baseball)
Noak Eaker (Baseball)
Sean Gibbons (Baseball)
Hunter Gilliam (Baseball)
Kevin Gunn (Baseball)
Corbin McCloud (Baseball)
Andrew Potojecki (Baseball)
Jack Schnell (Baseball)
Cole Taylor (Baseball)
Kevin Warunek (Baseball)
Jim White (Baseball)
Jesper Granlund (Men’s Basketball)
Trey Hicks (Men’s Basketball)
DA Houston (Men’s Basketball)
Nate Lliteras (Men’s Basketball)
Cameron O’Conner (Men’s Basketball)
Deshaun Wade (Men’s Basketball)
Zac Watson (Men’s Basketball)
CJ Williams (Men’s Basketball)
Alexander Daniel (Men’s Cross Country)
Nick Howell (Men’s Cross Country)
Saad Khan (Men’s Cross Country)
Zachary Lam (Men’s Cross Country)
Nicholas O’Keeffe (Men’s Cross Country)
Ethan Pettyjohn (Men’s Cross Country)
Michael Wiley (Men’s Cross Country)
Connor Williams (Men’s Cross Country)
Brendan Dunphy (Men’s Golf)
Daniel George (Men’s Golf)
Ryan Hammer (Men’s Golf)
Scott Jordan (Men’s Golf)
Nicholas Rakes (Men’s Golf)
Daniel Ahrens (Men’s Soccer)
Kidus Assefa (Men’s Soccer)
Although Ayokunle (Men’s Soccer)
Mason Butcher (Men’s Soccer)
Paul Caspar (Men’s Soccer)
Miles Cooper (Men’s Soccer)
Ander Extaniz (Men’s Soccer)
Matthew Fitzer (Men’s Soccer)
Wesley Forst (Men’s Soccer)
Justin Gates (Men’s Soccer)
Markus Gronli (Men’s Soccer)
Jonas Kalchner (Men’s Soccer)
Ethan Laing (Men’s Soccer)
Sawyer Meehan (Men’s Soccer)
Andrew Messick (Men’s Soccer)
Lucas Muller (Men’s Soccer)
Fabio Podmelle (Men’s Soccer)
Anthony Roland (Men’s Soccer)
Andrew Short (Men’s Soccer)
Sillah Suwaneh (Men’s Soccer)
Leif Vanslyke (Men’s Soccer)
Matt Ward (Men’s Soccer)
Ben Wilkinson (Men’s Soccer)
Justin Wilson (Men’s Soccer)
Nat Wong (Men’s Soccer)
Luis Fernando Dos Reis (Men’s Tennis)
Guillermo Jimenez Cagigas (Men’s Tennis)
Rosen Naydenov (Men’s Tennis)
Ernest Rocabert (Men’s Tennis)
Brooke Anya (Women’s Basketball)
Kennedy Calhoun (Women’s Basketball)
Geassy Germano (Women’s Basketball)
Jael Hall (Women’s Basketball)
Briana Johns (Women’s Basketball)
Kyla McMakin (Women’s Basketball)
Tra’Dayja Smith (Women’s Basketball)
Bel Tillett (Women’s Basketball)
Milou Vennema (Women’s Basketball)
Bailey Deaver (Women’s Cross Country)
Caroline Fairbanks (Women’s Cross Country)
Caroline Fritz (Women’s Cross Country)
Aislinn Garcia (Women’s Cross Country)
Kiersten Witt (Women’s Cross Country)
Maddie Foster (Women’s Cross Country)
Erica Feuerhelm (Women’s Golf
Grace Huffman (Women’s Golf
Peyton Schaffer (Women’s Golf
Bobbi Uhl (Women’s Golf
Rachel Abraham (Women’s Lacrosse)
Katie Call (Women’s Lacrosse)
Amelia Carlile (Women’s Lacrosse)
Lauren Cerretani (Women’s Lacrosse)
Molly Flynn (Women’s Lacrosse)
Nicole Fordyce (Women’s Lacrosse)
Keelyn Haarhoff (Women’s Lacrosse)
Julia Koenig (Women’s Lacrosse)
Claire Libby (Women’s Lacrosse)
Harper Melton (Women’s Lacrosse)
Haley Moomau (Women’s Lacrosse)
Ainsley Rowlison (Women’s Lacrosse)
Ellie Rumbaugh (Women’s Lacrosse)
Emily Smith (Women’s Lacrosse)
Gretchen Thomas (Women’s Lacrosse)
Hannah Tirrell (Women’s Lacrosse)
Amanda Arnone (Women’s Soccer)
Megan Baker (Women’s Soccer)
Kylie Cahill (Women’s Soccer)
Kyleigh Cox (Women’s Soccer)
Ava Davis (Women’s Soccer)
Alex Dinger (Women’s Soccer)
Layne Fadely (Women’s Soccer)
Catharine Forst (Women’s Soccer)
Julia Gill (Women’s Soccer)
Sophia Guagliano (Women’s Soccer)
Madison Hommey (Women’s Soccer)
Jordan Horacek (Women’s Soccer)
Sadie Kerns (Women’s Soccer)
Peri Kraft (Women’s Soccer)
Mary Levush (Women’s Soccer)
Madison Lockamy (Women’s Soccer)
Alayna Palamar (Women’s Soccer)
Mikayla Schuetz (Women’s Soccer)
Grace Taylor (Women’s Soccer)
Danielle Toone (Women’s Soccer)
Isabelle Villarreal (Women’s Soccer)
Kiersten Yuhas (Women’s Soccer)
Sydney Backstrom (Softball)
Mason Basdikis (Softball)