Lancers keep winning in soccer, volleyball
Bullock Creek’s boys’ soccer team remained atop the Tri-Valley Conference West standings with a 9-1 win over visiting Standish-Sterling on Wednesday.
The Lancers took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Jason Nelson off of an assist from Brenden Gohl only six minutes into the game, then added a goal by Gohl off of an assist from Ryan Long. After the Panthers scored on a Breakaway in the 31St minute to cut it to 2-1 and Creek was assessed a red card and had to play shorthanded, Nelson scored again, this time on a long free kick, to send the Lancers into the break with a 3-1 edge.