Lancers endured rigorous schedule, return to state stage – News-Herald

Just past the midway point of his season, Gilmour found himself sitting at 8-7.

And with several strong opponents down the stretch, it was going to be a challenge for the Lancers to maintain their record.

But then things started to click as they won six of their final seven matches to close the regular season and breezed through their district without dropping a set to return to the regional round. Awaiting them there were Talented Liberty-Benton and Bishop Hartley teams.

Again, the Lancers proved to be up to the challenge, as they defeated both to return to the state stage to which they have grown accustomed.

Even with the season not going the way it had hoped, Gilmour knew it had young untapped talent that needed time to get their legs under them, along with key pieces such as Kayla Channell and Anna Rarick to help them along.

“It really helped us find out a lot about ourselves as a team,” Rarick said. “We needed to refine our identity because we did lose a lot of talent from last season. Just working through the losses and the struggles of the season taught us how to be able to handle those types of situations. We did a really good job of learning from that this season.”

Once players such as Marlie Davis and D’Aira Whitner got adjusted to the varsity level, then Gilmour hit the ground running. The Lancers were able to avenge an earlier season loss to St. Joseph and then went on to win their final four matches of the season without dropping a set.

That success Bled into the Playoffs as the Lancers continued their sweep streak.

While the trial by fire wasn’t easy, Rarick knew that would only make them stronger as a team.

“We have a lot of young talent, and just because they haven’t had that type of experience, we had to teach them,” Rarick said. “The more they played, the more success they found. That helped us because they were able to call back to that experience.”

Throughout the season, Coach Dan Coughlin has seen the team gain confidence in themselves and those around them. That has allowed them to advance back to the state stage and a chance to claim three straight state titles.

Whether it was a random match on a Wednesday night or a regional final against the top team in the state poll, Coughlin knew his team was going to learn from the situation and get better as a whole.

“It was really in the maturity department,” Coughlin said. “They mature every time on the court and with each set they win, the more confident they become and that leads to success. We see the teams that are in the DI and D-II state polls. And when I make the schedule, I want that to be the case. We don’t care a ton about the record. I know the teams we’re playing, and that is making us better.”

After they cruised through the district bracket, the Lancers were thrown into one of the most challenging regionals in the state. The four teams in the region were all in the state poll.

With Gilmour were Vermillion, Liberty-Benton and the team at the top of the bunch, Bishop Hartley. After the Lancers survived a five-set match with Liberty-Benton, it was on to Hartley.

But Coughlin knew at this point in the season, no lights would be too bright for his players.

“When we play a team like Liberty-Benton with a Karis Willow, they aren’t fazed because they’ve seen that already,” Coughlin said. “The nerves are gone, and it doesn’t put in fear. They can instead focus on us and what it is we need to do in order to keep winning.”

Rarick and her teammates are grateful for the challenging schedule, knowing it was put for them to develop as a group. She knows in years past, it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for the team.

Yet they always seemed to find their peak at the right time to be ready for a playoff run.

“Right off the bat we had a ton of challenging teams,” Rarick said. “That really helped us find out how to fight in those longer sets. We also learned how to go at the opponents. It was a good thing for us to be thrown right into that so we could learn and then go after these teams that we knew were going to challenge us so that we can learn from them.”

Gilmour looks to make it a third straight trip to the state final, but first it needs to get over another team ranked highly in the state poll, second-ranked 27-1 Hamilton Badin in their semifinal Nov. 11.