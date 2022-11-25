Lancers approaching season with strong core, youthful depth – News-Herald

During its run to the Division II state final last season, Gilmour used several players and styles of offense to advance to Dayton. Three of those key pieces are back this season in Brandon Rose, Adisa Molton and Dorjan Flowers.

However, the Lancers face a steep task of finding ways to replace key pieces in two facets of their game. The first is their height on the inside.

While nobody comes close to the pair of Nathan Nootbaar and Ryan Mueller, who were 6-foot-7 and 6-foot-6, respectively, the Lancers saw a season ago Brandon Rose get involved on the boards, as well.

The second is in their 3-point shooting ability as two strong shooters in Mueller and Nathan Flaherty are gone. Gilmour Coach Dan DeCrane knows that while they can’t replace the size, his team also has a different skill set than a season ago.

