Lancer Men’s Basketball Opens Conference, Host High Point

The Opening Tip

• Longwood opens conference play against High Point, with the game also serving as the team’s return to action following the holidays.

• The Lancers have won three straight games and four of their past five.

• Longwood has scored at least 90 points in five of their six home games this season. The team has totaled at least 100 three times.

• Longwood’s bench has been among the best in the nation. The Lancer reserves an average of 31.9 points per game, good for 16th in the Nation and best in the Big South.

• In addition, the Lancers boast one of the top three-point attacks in the nation. The team is 39th with a .380 three-point shooting percentage.

• Longwood has four players averaging in double figures: Isaiah Wilkins (12.3), Leslie Nkereuwem (10.6), DeShaun Wade (10.6) and Walyn Napper (10.3). Five more average at least 6.0.

• Wilkins was named to the Watch List for the 2022-23 Lou Henson Award, which is given annually to the top mid-major player at the Division I level.

Last Time Out

• Longwood won its third straight game behind a dominant second half showing against South Carolina State to win 104-77.

• Seven players scored in double figures for Longwood, a season-high, and no one had more than 14 points.

• A 16-3 run early in the second half turned what had been a seven-point Halftime lead into a double-digit advantage that put the game away.

• The Lancer defense only gave up one shot, and Longwood’s offense got out on the break and took advantage.

• Zac Watson posted a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double, his first collegiate double-double, and helped Longwood snare 21 offensive boards.

• Isaiah Wilkins , Jesper Granlund , DeShaun Wade and Jaylani Darden each had a team-best 14 points, and Nate Lliteras added 13 points while Walyn Napper chipped in 12.

By The Numbers

• Longwood’s offense has been on a tear in Willett Hall this season. The Lancers have scored at least 90 points in five of the six games on their home court.

• In Willett Hall, the Lancers average 93.5 points per game and have gone 5-1 this season. Under head Coach Griff Aldrich Longwood is 47-18 on their home court.

• The Lancers have shot better than 55 percent at home this season.

• Longwood’s bench has been a big point of strength, with the Lancers ranking 16th in the Nation with 31.9 bench points per game.

• The bench strength came to play in the team’s win over South Carolina State. Seven players scored in double figures for Longwood, a season-high. No player had more than 14 points.

• The Lancers have had at least four players score in double figures in five games and are 4-1 in such games.

• The Lancers have also been deadly from beyond the three-point line this season, with the team ranking 39th in three-point percentage in the nation. Longwood is shooting .380 from three, which is also second in the Big South.

• Longwood is third in the Big South with 108 made threes on the season. The team averages 8.3 made threes per game.

• Four players are shooting at least .375 from three for Longwood (among players attempting at least one three per game): Jaylani Darden (.526), DeShaun Wade (.441), Nate Lliteras (.426) and Jesper Granlund (.405).

• The Lancers average 14.3 assists per game, the top mark in the Big South. The team has Assisted on better than 50 percent of their baskets this season.

• Longwood is second in the Big South in turnover margin at +2.7. The Lancers force 14.8 turnovers per game while averaging 12.1 themselves.

• The Lancers also lead the league in assist/turnover ratio at 1.2.

Quotable

“Our offense is designed to create a lot of opportunities for different people. When the ball is moving, if you’re moving, you will probably find yourself in a position to take a shot. I think that happened tonight. I think the other thing that helped was in transition that you have different guys scoring. We had a lot of transition baskets, particularly in the second half.”

—Longwood head Coach Griff Aldrich on how his team had seven players finish with double figures in the team’s win over South Carolina State.

Series History

• Longwood has won the past nine contests against High Point, although four of those have been by five points or less.

• Last season, the two teams played twice in three days, with Longwood winning both.

• Isaiah Wilkins scored in double figures in both games. DeShaun Wade and DA Houston had at least 10 points in the second game.

#HorsePower