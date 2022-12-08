Lance Taylor Named Western Michigan Football Head Coach

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Western Michigan University Director of Athletics Dan Bartholomae has announced the hiring of Lance Taylor as the new head coach of the WMU Football program, pending all University hiring processes and Board approval. Taylor will be introduced as the 17th head coach in program history at a press conference on Friday, Dec. 9 at 2:30 pm in WMU’s Heritage Hall.

“At the start of this process, we were searching for someone with Relentless energy and the capacity to lift everyone around them to greater aspirational heights,” said Bartholomae. “We also sought someone who had demonstrated Championship success throughout his life and career.

Coach Taylor is quite simply one of the most impressive individuals I have had the pleasure to spend time with. He has won Championships as an athlete and as a Coach at all levels of our industry, including within two separate Power 5 Conferences. He has recruited and mentored Heisman finalists, and some of the NFL’s finest. He has coached in NFL Conference Championship games. He has coached in New Years Six Bowl Games and in the College Football Playoff.

Most importantly, Coach Taylor is an inspirational leader with high Integrity and shares my passion to lead the country in the Holistic development of our student-athletes. Our vision aligned within minutes of conversation, and our future is in great hands.”

Taylor, 41, arrives in Kalamazoo after spending the 2022 season as the Offensive Coordinator at the University of Louisville. Prior to his time with the Cardinals, Taylor spent three seasons as the running backs Coach and run game Coordinator at the University of Notre Dame, Guiding the Fighting Irish to a College Football Playoff appearance in 2022 and a New Year’s Six Fiesta Bowl appearance in 2021 .

During those three seasons with the Irish, Taylor guided running back Kyren Williams to a pair of 1,000-yard seasons in 2020 and 2021. Williams rushed for 1,002 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. As a redshirt freshman in 2020, he produced 1,125 yards and 13 scores to earn Freshman All-American Accolades and was a finalist for Freshman of the Year.

“I am humbled and honored for the opportunity to be the head football coach at Western Michigan University,” Taylor said. “I would like to thank President Montgomery and Director of Athletics Dan Bartholomae for selecting me to lead this program. I believe in Dan’s vision and mission of comprehensive Excellence and the Holistic development of our student-athletes. I will work Relentlessly in helping our players be prepared and successful in the Classroom and on the football field. We will play with great effort, intensity, and passion and WE WILL WIN CHAMPIONSHIPS! My family and I are excited to be part of Bronco Nation and the greater Kalamazoo community. We can I can’t wait to get started.”

Taylor had two coaching stints with the Carolina Panthers, where he coached Wide Receivers. In 2013 the Panthers finished 12-4, winning the NFC South.

In between his two coaching stops with the Carolina Panthers, Taylor coached running backs at Stanford, where he coached and mentored Heisman Trophy runner-up Christian McCaffrey and recruited a second Heisman runner-up in Bryce Love. McCaffrey and Love hold three of the top five rushing seasons in Stanford history. While with the Cardinal, Taylor won a Pac-12 Championship, a Rose Bowl and was named the 2015 FootballScoop.com Running Backs Coach of the Year.

Taylor spent the 2010 – 2012 seasons with the New York Jets as an Offensive quality control Coach and Assistant tight ends coach. During the 2010 season, the Jets won their wild card game and

Divisional playoff game against the New England Patriots and appeared in the AFC Championship game.

In 2009, he coached wide receivers at Appalachian State, where under his guidance the Mountaineers set school records with 284 receptions and 3,621 receiving yards. The team finished 11-3, won the Southern Conference title and advanced to the Football Championship Subdivision semifinals.

He began his coaching career as a Graduate Assistant for Nick Saban at his alma mater, Alabama, from 2007-08.

A walk-on at Alabama before earning a scholarship, Taylor played in 38 consecutive games at wide receiver from 1999-2003 for the Crimson Tide. As a senior, he served as a special team’s Captain for (then) Coach Mike Shula.

Taylor played professionally for the Colorado Crush and Columbus Destroyers of the Arena Football League, and AF2’s Green Bay Blizzard and Louisville Fire from 2004-06.

Taylor graduated from Alabama in 2003 with a degree in management. Taylor’s father, James, also attended Alabama and played running back under legendary head Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant.

A native of Mt. Vernon, Alabama, Taylor’s family includes his wife Jamie, son Jet, and daughter Jemma.

What They’re Saying About Lance Taylor

Director of Athletics at Notre Dame, Jack Swarbrick

“Lance is one of the best young coaches in the country. He has a great knowledge of the game but what really separates him is the quality of his relationship with the student-athletes he coaches.”

Current San Francisco 49er, Former Stanford Cardinal, 2017 8th Overall NFL Draft Pick and Heisman Finalist, Christian McCaffery

“Coach Taylor was instrumental in my development as a running back and as a football player. He helped me in so many ways in college and in the NFL during my time at the Panthers. A great football mind and an even better person.”

LSU Head Football Coach, Brian Kelly

“I have known Lance to be extremely well organized, has a strong work ethic, creates strong respectful relationships with staff and is Trusted by his players. He possesses an innovative football intelligence and can see the big picture when it comes to program culture. Lance has a wonderful family that shares in his pursuit of being a Head Coach and without question would be a great addition to any University looking for Leadership in its Football Program.”

Former Notre Dame Running Back, 2020 ACC Freshman of the Year, and 2022 NFL Draft Pick, Kyren Williams

“From the day Coach Taylor arrived at Notre Dame, he trusted me and in my dreams. He challenged me in a way that ultimately made me better in football and every other aspect of my life, for which I will forever be grateful. Western Michigan is Lucky to have Coach Taylor as their head Coach because like he did with us running backs at Notre Dame, he is only going to make the team, the program, and culture better for the players to excel and live out their dreams.”

Former Stanford Cardinal, Heisman Finalist, and 2019 NFL Draft Pick, Bryce Love

“Coach is one of the major reasons I ended up at Stanford. I’ll always be grateful for everything he did to allow me to grow not only as a player but as a person.”

Former WMU Bronco, 2x MAC Defensive Player of the Year, 2004 27th Overall NFL Draft Pick by Houston Texans, and 2X Pro Bowl Selection, Jason Babin

“Welcome to the Brotherhood Lance. We are Lucky to have a man like Coach Taylor to lead our Bronco football program.”

The Taylor File

Hometown: Mt. Vernon, Alabama

High School: Citronelle

College: Alabama (BA, Business Management, 2003)

Wife: Jamie

Children: Son – Jet; Daughter – Jemma

Playing Career

2000-03: University of Alabama – Wide Receiver

2004: Colorado Crush (Arena Football League) – Wide Receiver/Defensive Back

2005: Columbus Destroyers (Arena Football League) – Wide Receiver/Defensive Back

2005: Green Bay Blizzard (af2) – Wide Receiver/Defensive Back

2006: Louisville Fire (af2) – Wide Receiver/Defensive Back

Coaching Career

2007: Alabama – Graduate Assistant (Offense)

2008: Alabama – Graduate Assistant (Offense)

2009: Appalachian State – Wide Receivers

2010: New York Jets – Coaching Intern

2011: New York Jets – Offensive Quality Control

2012: New York Jets – Assistant Tight Ends/Quality Control

2013: Carolina Panthers – Assistant Wide Receivers

2014: Stanford – Running Backs

2015: Stanford – Running Backs

2016: Stanford – Running Backs

2017: Carolina Panthers – Wide Receivers

2018: Carolina Panthers – Wide Receivers

2019: Notre Dame – Running Backs and Run Game Coordinator

2020: Notre Dame – Running Backs and Run Game Coordinator

2021: Notre Dame – Running Backs and Run Game Coordinator

2022: University of Louisville – Offensive Coordinator

Bowl Games/NCAA Playoffs/NFL Playoffs

2007: Independence Bowl

2008: Sugar Bowl

2009: NCAA Division I FCS Semifinals

2010: AFC Championship Game with NY Jets

2013: Finished 1St in NFC South with Carolina Panthers

2014: Foster Farms Bowl

2015: Rose Bowl

2016: Sun Bowl

2020: College Football Playoff

2021: Fiesta Bowl