Lance Leipold provides an update on the overall health of KU football heading into Week 8

The Kansas football team is dealing with its fair share of nicks and bruises as it enters Week 8. The Jayhawks have been playing non-stop since the first week of September and the grind of the season has started to show over the last few weeks.

A few players have been banged up for weeks now. Early in the season, Lance Leipold said during Hawk Talk that Lonnie Phelps and Kenny Logan were both not at 100%. During KU’s three-game home stand, Ky Thomas missed the first two games due to injury. Then, the Jayhawks lost then-all-purpose-yard leader Daniel Hishaw Jr. against Iowa State. The following week KU lost starting quarterback Jalon Daniels to a right shoulder injury, which kept him out of last Saturday’s game. And against Oklahoma, Kobe Bryant had to be carted off the field with an apparent lower left leg injury.

As KU’s road trip to Baylor approaches, Lance Leipold was vague with his injury update regarding Daniels and Bryant on Tuesday.

“Jalon is not practicing right now, neither is Cobee and that’s as far as I’ll take it,” Leipold said.

If Daniels cannot go on Saturday, Jason Bean will be in line to get his second start of the season. And if Bryant can’t play, Kalon Gervin will slide from his nickel corner role to the outside, where he has played at times this season.

Overall, the fact of the matter is that KU has several players who are banged up at varying levels. Against Oklahoma, Logan played with a big brace on his right arm. Phelps wasn’t even supposed to be available to play — according to Leipold — but gutted it out for 15 snaps. Taiwan Berryhill also left the game multiple times and was checked out by Trainers each time. And there are likely others, too, who are managing various injuries on a game to game basis.

Considering the state of the team heading into what will almost certainly be another physical contest against Baylor, Leipold and the coaches are keeping an eye on the players but they aren’t completely altering the practice schedule.

“This week, we’ve been true to our practice model,” Leipold said. “Over the last three weeks plus we’ve had our share guys miss practice. Do I think that affects us? Yeah, affects timing and affects continuity. It is what it is. There are guys that can gut through it and things like that. Guys like Kenny Logan, as aggressive and as physical as he plays for the position he plays. They’re working through it and there are guys like that who are out there every day. There are other guys that — and that all goes to the Trainers — that we hold back.”

Baylor will serve as KU’s final game before its bye week. After the week off, KU will face a Sprint to the finish in November, as the Jayhawks host Oklahoma State and Texas and travel to Texas Tech and Kansas State

Big picture, Leipold feels the bye week will help and he wouldn’t go back and change the way the schedule plays out.

“A week from now we’ll be talking differently about taking advantage of [the bye],” Leipold said. “Looking back, I’d rather have the open week where it is than in Week 2, where it possibly could have been I guess if that was the option. So I think that’ll help us.”