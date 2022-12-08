Lance Leipold, Kansas football can benefit from the Liberty Bowl game

LAWRENCE — Jalon Daniels and Sam Burt will enjoy the spoils of Kansas’ recruiting momentum in different ways.

Daniels, a junior quarterback, is only in his third season with the Jayhawks. He has multiple years of eligibility left to play alongside the recruits who joined him at Kansas. He’ll experience firsthand what those newcomers bring to the rebuild.

Burt, a super-senior defensive lineman, is in his sixth season with the Jayhawks. The Liberty Bowl is Dec. 28 in Memphis is going to be the last game of his college football career. Whoever Kansas’ coaches bring in, from whatever level, Burt will follow as a fan.

But regardless of their vantage points, both Burt and Daniels understand the effect that the Jayhawks’ momentum can have. This is the first season Kansas (6-6, 3-6 in Big 12 Conference) has reached Bowl Eligibility since 2008. That kind of improvement, with Lance Leipold in just his second year as head coach, matters.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button