Lance Leipold, Kansas football can benefit from the Liberty Bowl game

LAWRENCE — Jalon Daniels and Sam Burt will enjoy the spoils of Kansas’ recruiting momentum in different ways.

Daniels, a junior quarterback, is only in his third season with the Jayhawks. He has multiple years of eligibility left to play alongside the recruits who joined him at Kansas. He’ll experience firsthand what those newcomers bring to the rebuild.

Burt, a super-senior defensive lineman, is in his sixth season with the Jayhawks. The Liberty Bowl is Dec. 28 in Memphis is going to be the last game of his college football career. Whoever Kansas’ coaches bring in, from whatever level, Burt will follow as a fan.

But regardless of their vantage points, both Burt and Daniels understand the effect that the Jayhawks’ momentum can have. This is the first season Kansas (6-6, 3-6 in Big 12 Conference) has reached Bowl Eligibility since 2008. That kind of improvement, with Lance Leipold in just his second year as head coach, matters.

“I mean, we have guys who are coming in on official visits during this time,” Daniels said. “So, to be able to show them the culture that we’re trying to implement for the future of this program just allows us to be able to let them get those baby steps before they even get on campus.”

“I mean, even just the opportunities it provides with coaches for recruiting and the time it gives them to Recruit and the extra conversation pieces and extra draw that it gives them,” Burt added. “I mean, it’ll be huge for recruiting for next year and the years after that.”

Coaches have spent time this week checking in on guys who are already committed to the Jayhawks. Kansas quarterbacks Coach Jim Zebrowski holding an in-home visit with 247Sports Composite three-star Kasen Weisman, a class of 2023 Georgia high school quarterback, is just one example. And that’s just one aspect of what’s been happening in recent days.

The day of the Bowl announcement is Sunday, the Jayhawks saw three-star running back Johnny Thompson announce his commitment. The Californian was the team’s second-highest-rated high school commit for the class of 2023 when he revealed his decision. A day later, Darrell Johnson Jr. announced his commitment, adding a JuCo Offensive lineman to that class from in-state Dodge City Community College. And in addition to offering other potential transfers, Kansas added a high school product in their class whose rating out-ranked Thompson’s.

Calvin Clements had recently announced he decided to de-commit from Baylor. The three-star Offensive tackle and in-state Talent had been a target for the Jayhawks, with sophomore running back Devin Neal — who played high school football in Kansas as well — just one of those associated with the program publicly declaring they wanted Clements to I joined them in Lawrence. Clements became the highest-rated high school commit in the Jayhawks’ class of 2023 when he announced his commitment to Kansas on Wednesday evening.

“It’s, again, a huge step in the right direction to be Bowl eligible, but I think it’s even a larger step to be in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl and the fact that the Bowl people wanted the University of Kansas,” Leipold said. “And that says a lot about where we’re going as a program, about our fan base, about where we want to be. And to have an opportunity to play in a game of this stature, it really says a lot.”

Kansas Athletic director Travis Goff recently described Leipold and his staff as the best in the Nation at program building. It’s part of why Leipold earned a contract extension that keeps the head coach in town through the 2029 campaign. Those who choose to spend the 2023 chapter of their college careers at Kansas will be a part of Leipold’s opportunity to prove Goff’s description right.

Reaching the Liberty Bowl is a tangible sign of progress, but Leipold and Goff want something like that to become the norm. Capitalizing on their momentum with the 2023 recruiting class, and classes to come, will put them in a better position to make that a reality.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. Contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.