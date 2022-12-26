Lance Leipold, Kansas football arrives in Memphis for the Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS — If there’s any indication of how excited Kansas’ football players are for their Liberty Bowl Matchup Wednesday against Arkansas, it may be senior linebacker Rich Miller telling everyone on the plane Sunday it’s time to have some fun.

This is the Jayhawks’ program’s first Bowl game since 2008. If they beat the Razorbacks, it’ll be Kansas’ first Bowl win since that year as well. And Jayhawks head Coach Lance Leipold is excited about it all.

“It’s finally arrived,” said Leipold, who thinks this Kansas team will always be remembered as something special. “It’s been a while since we’ve played. I know our guys have been excited to kind of work through the holiday and do things like that, but to see their faces and kind of the little change in body language — now we’re excited to get here. We’re excited to get down to playing and excited for a great few days.”

