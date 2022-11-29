Lance Leipold contract confirms big commitment to football program.

The Kansas Jayhawks and Head Coach Lance Leipold have made it official: a new contract has been signed that is expected to keep the Coach in Lawrence for the foreseeable future. It was reported last week that a contract had been agreed to in principle, but today’s news confirmed the completion of that agreement. Leipold’s new contract runs through the 2029 season, and total compensation starts at $5 million annually.

The compensation is structured as $500,000 per year base salary, a $600,000 per year royalty for the use of his name, image and likeness, and a $3,900,000 professional services payment for Multimedia Activities. The professional services payment increases by $100,000 for each year that the contract remains in force.

