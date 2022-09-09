Lancaster’s Senften gets it done on and off the golf course

LANCASTER – There is no doubt Lancaster boys golf Coach Luke Truex is going to miss coaching Riley Senften, who is the Golden Gales’ top golfer, and all of his successes on the golf course.

As much as Truex has enjoyed watching Senften on the course and seeing his progress grow from a player shooting rounds over 100 as a freshman to shooting a career-low 1-under par 71 earlier this year, he is also going to miss the van rides to away matches even more.

“This kid is as top-notch as they come,” Truex said. “On away matches, he rides in the front with me, and he will talk about the stock market and things like that. He already has 45 college credit hours and will be a full-on junior when he goes to college next year. They don’t come any better and it has been a privilege to coach him the last four years.”

