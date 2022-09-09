Lancaster’s Senften gets it done on and off the golf course

LANCASTER – There is no doubt Lancaster boys golf Coach Luke Truex is going to miss coaching Riley Senften, who is the Golden Gales’ top golfer, and all of his successes on the golf course.

As much as Truex has enjoyed watching Senften on the course and seeing his progress grow from a player shooting rounds over 100 as a freshman to shooting a career-low 1-under par 71 earlier this year, he is also going to miss the van rides to away matches even more.

“This kid is as top-notch as they come,” Truex said. “On away matches, he rides in the front with me, and he will talk about the stock market and things like that. He already has 45 college credit hours and will be a full-on junior when he goes to college next year. They don’t come any better and it has been a privilege to coach him the last four years.”

Senften, who only started playing competitive golf as an eighth grader, has made the jump from basically a beginner to the Gales best golfer.

“Riley has certainly taken advantage of opportunities,” Truex said. “He fell in love with the game and put more time into it and he has seen the results of that. He has shown the Younger guys in our program that when you put the time in, you are going to get better at the game, and he is proof that hard work pays off.”

It’s the only way to explain how Senften went from shooting 110 as a freshman to his 71 earlier this season at The Golf Club of Dublin.

The fact that Senften is low-key and even-keel on the course, helped him when he was zeroing in on his career-low round.

“Golf has its ups and downs and when you struggle, you always have the next day, so you can never get too high or too low,” Senften said. “I had a lot of things that worked in my favor the day I shot 71. I was hitting good shots and I was trying not to overthink things. I was being very methodical with everything and I was dialed in with every shot.

“I knew I was 1-under and there was a point where I was 2-under. I wasn’t focusing on the score and was just going shot by shot. On hole No. 18, I knew if I parred, I would shoot under par, so there was a lot of pressure on that hole. I was just focusing on getting on the green in regulation, two putting, and getting a par, and it worked out.”

Truex has never had a player shoot under par, and for him, it was thrilling to watch Senften so dialed in that day.

“As a coach, when you have a player playing like that, you just want to stay out of their way,” Truex said. “It was one of those fun days to watch a young man play at such a high level, and I was just happy he was able to experience that himself.

“Just to watch how he has handled himself on the course and the majority he has shown this year. He used to get rattled on the course and let that affect his round, but that is where he has grown the most. Regardless if he is having a good day or a bad day, he is going to battle.”

Even though he has had an outstanding season, more than likely, Senften won’t golf in college. Because he already has so many credit hours, he is ready to get on with his education at the University of Cincinnati and study mechanical engineering.

However, he will always have fond memories of playing golf for the Golden Gales and the relationships he has built.

“It means a lot to me to play for Lancaster, and the bonds I’ve made with my teammates have been special,” Senften said. “It has been a special four years because of my teammates, and I’m proud of all of them. It has just meant a lot to me to be a part of this team.”

