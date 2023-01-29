Lancaster Bible Holds Off Men’s Basketball

LANCASTER, Pa. – Penn State Harrisburg’s men’s basketball team fell short of completing the season sweep of the United East leaders from Lancaster Bible, dropping an 80-66 decision on the road on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 28.

Reigning United East Player of the Week Nate Curry continued his strong play as of late, recording his sixth double-double of the season with a team-high 20 points and 14 rebounds. Chris Haynes was the only other player to reach double figures with 18, while Isaiah Eggleston added nine points and six boards.

With the game tied 34-34 early in the second half, the Chargers (11-7, 8-1 United East) used a 10-0 run over a three-minute stretch to take control for the first time. The Lions (8-10, 5-4 United East) battled back and cut the deficit to four when Chase Robinson buried back-to-back 3-balls, but LBC responded by pushing the lead to 11 with 11:43 left to play.

Penn State Harrisburg stayed within striking distance and eventually closed the gap to five as late as 3:08 thanks to a Curry layup that made it 67-62 but the home team had the answers during the closing minutes and held off the Lions in crunch time .

NOTABLES

– The Lions shot just 36.7 percent from the floor, while Lancaster Bible shot 48.4 percent from the field.

– Penn State Harrisburg shot 35 percent from beyond the arc, while the Chargers shot 42.3 percent from 3-point range.

– Lancaster Bible scored 25 points off 17 Penn State Harrisburg turnovers.

– The LBC bench outscored the Lions’ reserves 15-11.

– Curry posted a team-high 20 points and 14 rebounds, recording his sixth double-double of the year.

– Haynes shot 50 percent from the field en route to netting 18 points.

– Eggleston finished with nine points and six boards.

– Robinson added eight points and a pair of rebounds off the bench.

– Zegary Scott III dished out a game-high six assists to go along with five points.

WHO’S NEXT?

The Lions return to the friendly confines of the Capital Union Building for another United East contest against St. Mary’s (Md.) on Tuesday night.

STAY CONNECTED

Fans can keep up with Penn State Harrisburg Athletics all season long on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Youtube using the handle @pshbgathletics.