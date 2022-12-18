Lamont Green Jr. ready to sign with the Seminoles during the Early Signing Period

There’s no one in Florida State’s 2023 class that bleeds garnet and gold more than four-star defensive end and Legacy recruit, Lamont Green Jr. It’s in his blood, literally.

Green Jr. is the son of former Seminole linebacker, team captain, and 1999 national champion, Lamont Green Sr. After committing to Florida State nearly two years ago, he’s ready to make things official during the Early Signing Period.

