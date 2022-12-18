Lamont Green Jr. ready to sign with the Seminoles during the Early Signing Period

There’s no one in Florida State’s 2023 class that bleeds garnet and gold more than four-star defensive end and Legacy recruit, Lamont Green Jr. It’s in his blood, literally.

Green Jr. is the son of former Seminole linebacker, team captain, and 1999 national champion, Lamont Green Sr. After committing to Florida State nearly two years ago, he’s ready to make things official during the Early Signing Period.

The Florida native returned to Tallahassee over the weekend for the final trip of his high school recruitment and came away impressed with the experience.

“Best experience of my entire life,” Green Jr. said to NoleGameday’s Dustin Lewis. “Actually I saw something that I’ve never seen before, there was some type of building where there was bowling, arcades, it was really great. Bowling, the cooking competition, I got second. I only got second because the guy that won , he actually knows how to cook.

“But yeah, the whole thing, getting to chat with the actual players, amazing,” Green Jr. continued. “How they had the rooms set up, the FSU cake, the goodie bags, it was just amazing, I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

One of the Highlights of the visit was getting the chance to watch Florida State break ground on a Football Only Facility that’s anticipated to be completed by December 2024. Green Jr. and the other prospects in attendance were able to be front and center to get an idea of ​​the investment that the university is making in their respective futures.

“It was nice,” Green Jr. said. “They gave me like an image to see how it looks now and I get to see a before and after. Pretty good.”

Throughout the course of his recruitment, Green Jr. has developed close relationships with defensive line Coach Odell Haggins, defensive ends Coach John Papuchis, and head Coach Mike Norvell. He described the conversations that he had with the coaches during the weekend, noting that the staff is easy to connect with.

“Can’t wait for you to be here, we’re going to need you, you’re a part of this program, Longest commitment. All the good stuff,” Green Jr. said. “Really make you feel like you’re a part of the family, just somebody you can chat with casually.”

The Seminoles have a goal to build up Green Jr.’s body once he arrives in Tallahassee after the new year. They want to get him up to 235 or 240 pounds by the beginning of his true freshman season.

“Right now, Coach Odell and JP told me I’m going to go off the edge and try to sack the quarterback every play,” Green Jr. said. And put is 20-30 pounds.”

The Gulliver Prep product will sign his Letter of Intent with Florida State at his high school on Wednesday, December 21 around 7 or 8 am

“Once I got that paper, when I saw that I was going to sign that on Wednesday, it felt surreal, it felt like all my hard work over the years is coming together,” Green Jr. said. “Really excited, can’t wait to be here.”

The 6-foot-4, 228-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 251 overall prospect, the No. 28 EDGE, and the No. 49 Recruit in the state of Florida in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

