LaMelo Ball’s Injury Status For Hornets-Warriors Game

It’s Tuesday night, the Charlotte Hornets will be in San Francisco, California, to take on the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.

For the game, their best player LaMelo Ball is on the injury report.

However, he is listed as probable, so he will likely be in the starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: “LaMelo Ball (shoulder) probable Tuesday.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button