It’s Tuesday night, the Charlotte Hornets will be in San Francisco, California, to take on the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.

For the game, their best player LaMelo Ball is on the injury report.

However, he is listed as probable, so he will likely be in the starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: “LaMelo Ball (shoulder) probable Tuesday.”

Ball enters the evening with averages of 23.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 7.9 assists per contest in ten games.

The former third-overall pick is also shooting 43.3% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range.

Last season, Ball averaged 20.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest

He also made the NBA All-Star Game in just his second season in the league.

The Hornets enter the Matchup as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 9-25 record in 34 games.

They are 2-8 in their last ten games, and 5-14 in 19 games on the road.

Last season, they made the play-in tournament, but lost to the Atlanta Hawks, so they missed the NBA Playoffs.

As for the Warriors, they come into the night with a 16-18 record in 34 games, which has them tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 3-7, but at home, they are a Fantastic with a 13-2 in 15 games at the Chase Center.

In their last game, the Warriors beat Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (at home) 123-109 on Christmas.