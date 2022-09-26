Lamb Arts Fest, hands-on art activities, VMFA exhibit

HOPEWELL — The Lamb Arts Fest takes place this weekend in downtown Hopewell. The free community event, formerly known as Hopewell Arts Fest, is a unique event intended to celebrate the arts and creativity of the Tri-Cities community.

The festival will include free hands-on art activities, live music and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’s artmobile.

This year’s VMFA on the Road exhibition entitled “Revealing and Obscuring Identity: Portraits from the Permanent Collection” will be on view for the public. During the festival, there will be featured activities that explore the themes of identity and portraiture highlighted in the show.

Hopewell Arts Fest attendees paint rocks.

