Lamb Arts could get more time to repay the loan

SIOUX CITY — Lamb Arts could get another year to repay a $350,000 loan to purchase a historic downtown Auditorium the Performing arts group is renovating.

The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to vote on a resolution that would extend the city’s loan with Lamb Arts until October 22, 2023. The council previously approved two-year loan repayment extensions in October 2018 and October 2020.

According to city documents, Lamb Arts has raised a substantial portion of its project goal of $21 million and made progress towards securing various tax credits, grants and private contributions. However, additional hurdles created by the COVID-19 Pandemic have led Lamb Arts to ask for an additional extension. Under the terms of the agreement, if Lamb Arts is unable to repay the loan, the property will revert to the city.

In October 2017, the council approved a $350,000 economic development loan to Lamb Arts to purchase the former Sioux City Auditorium building, which most recently housed KCAU Channel 9’s studios. Lamb Arts agreed to initiate a fundraising campaign to repay the city within one year.

People are also reading…

According to city documents, Lamb Arts is participating in the EPA’s Brownfield Technical Assistance Program. Two contractors are working on developing a funding/financing plan for the redevelopment of the theater building.

In a project update letter, Lamb Arts noted that construction costs have gone up considerably, changing the project’s bottom line. Lamb Arts hopes to complete the project in April or May of 2024.

“Costs and plans will be reevaluated to see if this project can be completed more cost-effectively. It was determined that dividing the project into phases is impossible and trying to phase anything would be more costly and inefficient use of resources,” the letter said .

According to the letter, the project Architects plan to work with MidAmerican Energy on the building’s final design to make it as “green” as possible. Lamb Arts is also adjusting the amount it is seeking in historic tax credits from the state. Currently, the historic tax credits are listed at $3.3 million.

“There are challenges with the historic tax credits as so much of 625 Douglas’ interior has been destroyed over the years,” the letter stated. “We have petitioned to exclude the interior and use the exterior for the tax credits.”

Lamb Arts also noted that it has hired a grant writer to work on corporate, national and international grants in areas of historic preservation, arts education, theater, theater production, new theater works, regional theater and economic development.